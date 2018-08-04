Pittsburgh bishop to release names of alleged sexual offenders

PITTSBURGH — The bishop of Pittsburgh’s Roman Catholic diocese said Saturday that he will release the names of any of his clergy members accused of sexual misconduct with a minor, once a state grand jury report on clergy sex abuse is released.

Bishop David Zubik made the announcement in a letter to be read at all Sunday Masses.

The state Supreme Court disclosed recently that the grand jury had identified more than 300 “predator priests” in six Pennsylvania dioceses, including Pittsburgh. Those dioceses minister to more than 1.7 million Catholics. The 900-page report could be made public within days.

In the letter, Zubik told parishioners that the diocese has acted “over the past 30 years” to respond to allegations of abuse by clergy members and to prevent abuse.