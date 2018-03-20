Philly Zine Fest founder maintains successful GoFundMe page for his cancer bills, and it still isn't enough

The next nor'easter: What you need to know

Casey Grabowski (right) and his wife Michelle Dewey go over his medical bills in their North Wilmington, Del., home.

Before Casey Grabowski’s cancer diagnosis, he had mastered the juggle of an unlikely mix of work and play. He was an engineer at Tetra Tech in Newark, Del., but come nightfall, it was nothing for him to race up to Philadelphia to run lighting or sound for a concert, perform with a band, or throw and DJ his own party.

One morning last April, Grabowski, founder of Philly Zine Fest, got his diagnosis. Michelle Dewey, his partner, suspected acid reflux, not the stage IV pancreatic cancer that he’s been treated for since. Dewey, who owns Mesh, a vintage clothing shop on East Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia, instructed him that morning to take a leave from his day job, which he did.

She remembers giving herself about an hour to let her emotions take over her. Then she started calling hospitals.

Today, the new normal in the Dewey-Grabowski household has required another form of dexterity: managing his many treatments, and gaining crowdfunding in order to afford them.

“It was not premeditated,” Dewey said. “I had no expectation when I started the GoFundMe of getting much response. One day at 2 a.m., Casey had been throwing up all night. And I just thought, ‘I need to do something because I’m not doing enough.’ And thank God, because it’s what we live off of.”

Medical crowdfunding has risen in popularity, but often lacks success. A 2017 study published in Social Science and Medicine analyzed 200 GoFundMe medical campaigns: 90 percent of campaigns didn’t hit their fund-raising goals, and on average, fund-raisers pulled in roughly $3,000.

Grabowski, 41, has an Aetna plan and crowdfunding page that has surpassed the $50,000 mark. But even so, his campaign hasn’t supported the hulking weight of his health-care costs. A recent research paper defined an underinsured cancer patient as someone who pays more than 10 percent of income on treatment. While Grabowski receives $2,200 monthly from Social Security through his disability status, his monthly bills far outweigh this income.

Without the GoFundMe page, Dewey says, “we would be homeless and uninsured.”

Dewey shared a bulleted list of expenses: His insurance costs the now-married couple $1,200 per month. They spent an additional $1,000 a month on alternative therapies like vitamin C and alpha-lipoic infusions. Medicinal marijuana is typically $200 to $300 each month. Since his diagnosis last spring, alternative treatments and medicinal marijuana have cost roughly $17,500 altogether.

The largest costs are traditional medical treatments, charges that are negotiated between treatment centers and Aetna. The bills that they’ve seen fall somewhere in the six-figure range in total. She estimates they’ve paid more than $40,000 out of pocket for medical care and prescriptions. In February, a $25,000 bill arrived in the mail. The couple still aren’t quite sure what it’s for.

“They really didn’t go into specifics,” Dewey said of Grabowski’s insurance provider, Aetna. “They said, ‘We are done paying on this bill.’ And they left it to me and the hospital to work out.”

She added, “Every week, we never know when the insurance company is going to decide they no longer want to pay, which appears to be at their liberty. They may decide he didn’t need that extra bag of fluids without an extra nausea pill, and you’re presented with a bill for $1,000 or $2,000 that really isn’t explained.”

The couple have spent nearly all of the GoFundMe donations, said Dewey, with only a few thousand dollars left. GoFundMe, which recently nixed its 5 percent charge from personal campaigns, continues to charge processing fees, which amount to 30 cents plus 2.9 percent of the overall donation, before transferring donations to organizers.

When new donations come in, she’s alerted by email. Sometimes they arrive in anxious moments, like while standing in line waiting for meds. “It’s almost in real time helping me,” she said.

Gary Lyman, an oncologist who codirects the Seattle-based Hutchinson Institute for Cancer Outcomes Research, said cases like Grabowski’s are extraordinarily common.

“The advances in cancer treatment have led to more survivors,” Lyman pointed out, “but the cost of doing that has risen astronomically.” According to a 2013 Hutchinson study, having cancer makes patients 2½ times more likely to go bankrupt, with younger patients facing more acute risks.

“Far too many cancer patients are as ravaged by the financial impacts of the diseases as they are by the physical impacts of the diseases,” Lyman said.

Grabowski founded the Philadelphia festival for small-circulation magazines in 2002. He had his own zine, called Trixine, named for a fictional, evil corporation that he invented. Grabowski picked the Rotunda for his festival. Fellow event organizer Dre Grigoropol said Grabowski’s thinking was ahead of the curve, as the Zine Fest is the longest-running one of its kind in the region.

Musically, he creates in a lot of different genres, from noise to techno to dream pop. Kedra Caroline, who played with Grabowski in the Morelings, describes him as someone who will listen to a band mate share an idea, then find the perfect synthesizer to achieve that sound. Shari Wallin, who performs under the name Void Vision, calls him an equipment wiz who’s helped musicians across the local scene.

Miller, formerly a booking agent for the Khyber and North Star Bar, thinks Grabowski’s impact has been broader.

“He’s not on a lot of people’s maps, because he’s more underground,” said Miller. “The kid making weird electronic music in the basement in Baltimore might not know me, but they know Casey. He connected the dots in a different way than anyone else would have looked at it.”

Grabowski recalls sensing the disease before he knew he was suffering from it. “I knew something was wrong with me. I was fighting terrible GI problems.”

Constant pain accompanies both his cancer and his chemotherapy. His current regimen, which he receives through Hopkins, feels brutal, but the first 12 rounds from Cancer Treatment Centers of America’s Philadelphia location felt even more “agonizing,” he said, and were mostly unsuccessful. He now has neuropathy in his hands and feet. Numbness makes his steps less steady, and provides a challenge for fingertips once at home on fretboards and keyboards.

So Grabowski spends most of his time inside. He recently began podcasting, with an underground music series called Sonic Syrup. Where he didn’t sleep much before; he does for long stretches now. He’s nixed junk food, but eating even nutrient-packed food can be painful.

Medical crowdfunding raises a number of ethical questions. Researchers argue that it favors patients with more recognizable diseases as well as organizers who excel at self-marketing. Some scholars maintain that medical crowdfunding should not be viewed as a solution for the gaps in the American health care system. Gallup estimates that 12 percent of American adults were uninsured in the final quarter of 2017. Yet Dewey said financial administrators they’ve encountered at hospitals recommended they crowdfund.

According to NerdWallet, by 2016, $930 million of the $2 billion raised through GoFundMe from its start was for medical campaigns.

Dewey hasn’t hatched a long-term plan for their accumulating debt.

“I don’t know,” she said, taking a long pause. “I really don’t know. If I look too far ahead, I’ll get overwhelmed and lose sight. I have to take off my emotional-wife hat and make it work like a business.”

