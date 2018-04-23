Philly toddler shot last week remains critical

Rita Giordano is a health and science reporter. She writes about pediatrics and issues involving children and youth.

A toddler who was shot while in a car with his father in Southwest Philadelphia last week was still in critical condition Monday with life-threatening injuries at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, police said.

The boy’s father, 21, was in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, also the victim of multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the adult is believed to have been the intended target.

The 21-month-old child was shot three times – once in his left shoulder, once in the left midsection, and once in his left hip. Police said the father was shot several times across his body.

The father and son were in a black Dodge Charger in the vicinity of 67th and Trinity Streets in the Mount Moriah neighborhood at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when, investigators believe, a single shooter approached the vehicle and fired 10 shots.

The father had been on his way to drop the boy off at a relative’s home.

He drove to the 12th District police station about two blocks away to get help.

The victims’ names are not being released. The investigation was continuing.