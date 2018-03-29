Rhawnhurst man gets 3-6 years in prison for fatal Center City drunk driving collision

Catherine Cardoza (left) said she still has scars after being hit by a pickup truck at 11th and Market Streets in November 2016. Her coworker, Anna Gonzalez, 22, was killed in the accident.

A Philadelphia judge on Thursday sentenced a 48-year-old Rhawnhurst man to prison for three to six years for a drunk driving collision in November 2016 that left one pedestrian dead and another with severe injuries.

The driver, David Gonzalez, had been speeding when he crashed into Anna Gonzalez (no relation) and Catherine Cardoza at a crosswalk at 11th and Market Streets. His estimated speed of at least 59 mph was more than double the speed limit of 25 mph.

Anna Gonzalez, a mother of three, died two days later. Cardoza was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital in critical condition. She has been in physical therapy for more than a year and said in court Thursday that she still has physical scars from the incident.

“I have to see myself in the mirror with those scars every day,” Cardoza said.

Gonzalez, who pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and other charges in January, will not contest his sentence, attorney John I. McMahon Jr. said.

Common Pleas Court J. Scott O’Keefe sentenced him to three to six years for vehicular homicide and one to two years for aggravated assault by vehicle. Because both sentences will be served concurrently, Gonzalez will face three to six years in state prison.

At the hearing, a tearful Gonzalez apologized to Cardoza and to Anna Gonzalez’s family in a brief public statement.

“Please understand that my heart is filled with sadness and loss by the pain I caused you,” he said. His only request to O’Keefe was to be given mental health and alcohol treatment while incarcerated. The judge granted his request.

In an interview after leaving the courtroom, Cardoza said she does not believe the sentence was fair. “Honestly, I wish he could be in jail for a lifetime,” she said, adding that her ongoing recovery is a “struggle” that she takes “day by day.”

Anna Gonzalez’s relatives and friends, some of whom wore T-shirts showing her face, were not available to comment. Speaking on behalf of David Gonzalez’s supporters, McMahon said in an interview, “The hearts of the family go out to the family of the victims.”