Temple suspends Alpha Epsilon Pi while Philly police probe allegations of sexual assault at frat parties

A native of Kent, England, Barbara Laker came to the United States with her family when she was 12. In high school, as Watergate broke, Barbara knew she wanted to be a reporter. She graduated from the University of Missouri Journalism School in 1979. A reporter for more than 30 years, she joined the Daily News in 1993 and has been a general assignment reporter, assistant city editor and investigative reporter. With colleague Wendy Ruderman, she won the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for investigative journalism for the series “Tainted Justice,” about a rogue narcotics squad in the Philadelphia Police Department. Laker co-authored the book Busted: A Tale of Corruption and Betrayal in the City of Brotherly Love with Ruderman in 2014.

Temple University has suspended one of its fraternities as both Philadelphia and Temple police investigate at least two sexual assaults and underage drinking during parties at the fraternity house.

Temple police issued a bulletin Friday saying they had received “multiple credible reports,” of alleged crimes at the Alpha Epsilon Pi on 2000 N. Broad St. These included sexual misconduct and assault, underage drinking and possible drug use.

Two of the alleged victims are 19-year-old women who reported being sexually assaulted during parties at the fraternity.

One of the cases has been referred to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. A third victim came forward to Temple police recently, and Philadelphia police detectives hope to speak with her soon.

