Temple suspends Alpha Epsilon Pi while Philly police probe allegations of sexual assault at frat parties

Temple University has suspended one of its fraternities as both Philadelphia and Temple police investigate at least two sexual assaults and underage drinking during parties at the fraternity house.
Temple police issued a bulletin Friday saying they had received “multiple credible reports,” of alleged crimes at the Alpha Epsilon Pi on 2000 N. Broad St. These included sexual misconduct and assault, underage drinking and possible drug use.
Two of the alleged victims are 19-year-old women who reported being sexually assaulted during parties at the fraternity.
One of the cases has been referred to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. A third victim came forward to Temple police recently, and Philadelphia police detectives hope to speak with her soon.
