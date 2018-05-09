Philly group that helps animals after fires wins $100K grant

Person struck, killed by Amtrak train in Northeast Philadelphia May 7

Jennifer Leary, founder of Red Paw Emergency Relief, with Baldwin, a fire rescue cat, outside Red Paw’s headquarters in South Philadelphia in 2014.

Red Paw Emergency Relief Team, a Philadelphia non-profit group that rescues pets after fires and other disasters, has been named the winner of a $100,000 grant.

NRG power company’s crowd-sourced NRG Gives program announced Wednesday that Red Paw was the winner of a vote by company employees and the public.

Two other nonprofits, College Possible Philadelphia and Canine Partners for Life, received $20,000 and $10,000 donations, respectively, based on the vote total, NRG Gives said.

Jennifer Leary, a former Philadelphia firefighter who is president and a founder of Red Paw, received the donation at a ceremony at the Philadelphia Fire Academey.

Red Paw works with area fire departments and the American Red Cross, responding to fires and providing emergency assistance for pets, including search and rescue, emergency transport, shelter and veterinary care.

The group, which began operations in 2012, says it now assists about 800 animals a year.

“We can’t fully put into words the impact this $100,000 grant from NRG will have on Red Paw,” Leary said. “This is a watershed moment in our history and for the families with pets we serve.”