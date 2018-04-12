Summer hors d'oeuvres coming as temperatures aim for 80; we're not used to this

80 degrees still in play for Friday. Trees will love it; allergy sufferers, maybe not

Anthony R. Wood has been writing about the atmosphere for The Inquirer for 26 years.

With this weekend's warm weather, expect bud-swollen trees to bloom - and bring their pollen along with them.

After a six-week run of wintry weather that bumped some of the region’s seasonal snow totals past 40 and 50 inches, the atmosphere is about to fast-forward the calendar by about six weeks.

Temperatures in Philly are due to hit 80 on Friday for the first time since Oct. 10; that was Week 5 of the NFL season, back when the Eagles were 4-1.

The bud-swollen trees are likely to take the cues from the blossoming warmth, a development that won’t necessarily be welcomed by everyone.

“I would expect things to pop out,” said Paul Walker, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather. “It will probably be a high pollen day.”

Walker is among the allergy sufferers, and the tree-pollen season is approaching its annual peak in the region.

On Thursday, tree pollen counts were “very high,” according to the Asthma Center, and conditions Friday – 80-ish, breezy, dry – should be ideal for pollen flight.

Hitting 80 in mid-April isn’t all that unusual in Philadelphia. The record for an April 13 – 89 degrees – is well out of reach, and the daily records from now until October are 90 or better.

“The unsual thing is how darn chilly it’s been this month,” said Walker. Thus far, temperatures at Philadelphia International Airport are averaging 6 degrees below normal, and 4.1 below since March 1.

The official low on Wednesday, 29 degrees, marked just the second time in the last 25 years that an official subfreezing reading was recorded this late in April.

And like a stubborn common cold, the chill isn’t quite going away quite yet. Right now, it isn’t all that far away, having passed through customs and taking residence in southeastern Canada.

On Sunday it is due to slip south via a “back door” front, a staple of spring and so named because it moves northeast to southwest, as opposed to west-to-east.

Those fronts import chilly air from the north country and promote onshore winds from the Atlantic, where sea-surface temperatures are in the 40s.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon could be 20 to 30 degrees cooler than Saturday, with a nasty rainstorm to follow Sunday night into Monday.

Walker said readings should return to normal by the middle or end of next week, but “normal,” at least around here, isn’t necessarily normal.

