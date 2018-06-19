Pools, frozen treats and the Shore: Guide to coping with Philly's heat and humidity

Kenney doesn't hold back on Trump after Eagles' canceled White House visit, and gets some new fans

Mother Alexis Denaro spays water into a inflatable pool on her son's (right to left): Dominic Denaro, 8, William Giangrante, 5 and Lorenzo Giangrante, 2, in South Philadelphia last summer.

The Philadelphia region is getting a taste of dangerous summer heat — but there are plenty of ways to stay cool.

A combination of high temperatures and humidity made it feel hotter than 100 degrees Monday. While relief may be on the way, the dog days of summer are nowhere near over. No air conditioning in your row house? No pool in the backyard? No worries. Philly’s seeping with options for when the hot weather becomes unbearable.

Here are some ways to beat the heat.

The City of Philadelphia has more than 70 indoor and outdoor pools for you to dip your toes into. Lawncrest Recreation Center’s is scheduled to open Tuesday, while many others will be ready for business as the week continues. Find the one closest to you.

Can’t take the chlorine? There are options for you, too. Staff writer Grace Dickinson rounded up eight natural swimming spots that are just a short drive from Philly. Check out Bellmawr Lake — just 30 minutes away — or make an excursion out to Blue Marsh Lake, which takes a little more than an hour to get by car.

Saltwater more your thing? The Inquirer recently published its annual Ultimate Shore Guide, chock-full of activities to do, boutiques to check out and restaurants to try out while at the Jersey Shore this summer. There’s something for everyone — including those who prefer Delaware’s beaches.

When it’s too hot to handle outside, seek shelter. The Inquirer’s Summer Arts Guide has plenty of information on the best summer festivals and concerts to catch, but also all the details on movies and plays to consider. Ah, central air.

What’s summer time without some ice cream to cool you down? Restaurant columnist Michael Klein may have found Philly’s ultimate ice cream sandwich, made with a Beiler’s doughnut. Need we say more?

Looking for something a little more traditional? Here are a few options to consider:

John’s Water Ice, 801 Christian St.

The Franklin Fountain, 116 Market St.

Big Gay Ice Cream, 1351 South St.

Little Baby’s Ice Cream, 2311 Frankford Ave.

Philly Flavors, multiple locations

Sweet Charlie’s, 1921 Walnut St. and 711 Walnut St.

More great Philly-area frozen treats

Cool down with an ice-cold one from one of Philly’s many beer gardens. There’s Independence Beer Garden at Sixth and Market Streets or Uptown Beer Garden at 17th Street and J.F.K. Boulevard. If you’re not much of a drinker, there are plenty of restaurants with bountiful .outdoor and shaded seating. Michael Klein has a roundup.