Why Philadelphia's Suburban Station is in the heart of the city

In late September 1930, Lit Brothers was having a sale. Shoppers could arrive at the department store at Eighth and Market streets and buy a 10-piece bedroom furniture set for $59 or a printed dress for $1.87. Across the street, Gimbels was having its 88th anniversary sale. Women could buy “Paris-styled leather handbags” for $2.69 or a 14 karat white gold wrist watch for $24.74.

While those deals were temporary and those department stores no longer exist, a much more permanent addition to Philadelphia was about to be unveiled. On Sept. 28, 1930 the brand new Broad Street Suburban Station opened at 16th Street and Pennsylvania Boulevard — now known as John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

Why would a structure in the heart of the city be named Suburban Station? That paradox was raised by several readers through Curious Philly, our question-and-answer forum in which readers submit questions about their communities, and our journalists report out the answers.

In this case the answer is a simple one: The station was the Philadelphia terminus for Pennsylvania Railroad’s “suburban electric trains.” It’s named for where the trains came from, not where they ended up.

This was the precursor to SEPTA’s Regional Rail system, whose hub-and spoke-model has been largely unchanged since the early 20th century. The routes are the same now as they were 100 years ago, with the exception of a commuter rail tunnel under Center City added in 1984.

On today’s map, all SEPTA regional rail lines funnel through 30th Street, Suburban and Jefferson stations, thanks to that rail tunnel.

None of these existed in 1929.

Before Suburban Station, most Pennsylvania Railroad trains went to the Broad Street Station, a huge train shed built in 1881 and located in the shadow of City Hall at what is now Penn Plaza.

Reading Railroad trains went to Reading Terminal, another giant train shed that is now part of the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Once Suburban Station opened in 1930, it became the new, technologically advanced commuter terminal. According to a Sept. 21, 1930 Inquirer article, the station had yellow and green flashing lights to announce trains’ arrivals and departures, and an “acoustic ceiling” to reduce noise.

The 20-story art deco building over the terminal also housed the Pennsylvania Railroad’s corporate headquarters.

It was only a few more years until 30th Street Station opened, in 1933, and became Pennsylvania Railroad’s main passenger station for inter-city trains.

By 1952, Broad Street Station was no longer in use and torn down. according to Philly History blog.

In the 1960s, when railroads were in financial trouble, the Pennsylvania and Reading railroads operated their commuter trains under contract to the newly created South Eastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority. By 1983, SEPTA assumed operations of the two railroads’ commuter lines.

In 1984, the opening of the $330 million Center City rail tunnel linked the two former railroads’ lines through what is now called Jefferson Station, built under what had been the Reading terminal.

Since its inception, Suburban Station has served as one of Philly’s central hubs for commuter trains and is continuously improving its amenities.

In October 2017, SEPTA announced plans to add food venues and apparel shops, creating Station Shops at Suburban.

The station is also being used to give back to the Philadelphia community.

In January 2018 the Hub of Hope opened in the Suburban concourse as a respite for the city’s homeless population. The hub provides services ranging from showers and laundry to addiction treatment for those in need.