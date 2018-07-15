Philadelphia restaurateur was driver with developer Sean Schellenger when he was fatally stabbed in Rittenhouse Square

Wendy Ruderman is an award-winning investigative reporter. She earned a master's degree from Columbia University School of Journalism in 1997 and has worked for the Daily News and Inquirer since 2002. She has worked for the New York Times, Associated Press, Bergen Record, and Trenton Times. She won the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting for the Daily News, along with colleague Barbara Laker.

Sean Schellenger of Streamline breaks ground at the site of a new development project that will see the construction of 45 homes in South Kensington.

Philadelphia restaurateur Norris Jordan was navigating the narrow, stop-and-go streets of Rittenhouse Square behind the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz just before 11 Thursday night. He had just picked up his good friend Sean Schellenger, a promising real estate developer, along with another friend, when an encounter with an Uber Eats delivery bicyclist took a deadly turn.

Jordan, who owns Lou Bird’s and the Happy Rooster, watched from the driver’s seat as Schellenger got out of the passenger’s seat, walked up to the bicyclist and an altercation ensued. Jordan came to Schellenger’s aid as he lay bleeding from a stab wound and stayed with his friend until paramedics and police arrived, according to William Harvey, a lawyer for Jordan.

Less than a half hour later, Schellenger, 37, of Point Breeze, was pronounced dead at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

“He’s devastated,” Harvey said about Jordan on Sunday. “Sean was a very good friend of his. It’s a complete tragedy. He’s just really struggling to deal with what happened as you can imagine.”

>> READ MORE: Rittenhouse Square murder suspect arraigned in stabbing death of Philadelphia developer

Harvey’s account on behalf of Jordan contradicted an earlier statement by Homicide Capt. John Ryan. During a news conference Friday, Ryan said Schellenger, Jordan and the third friend — who has not been identified — all got out of the Mercedes on Chancellor Street, near 17th. The men encountered Michael J. White, who was en route with a food delivery on his bicycle.

“That story is wrong; he did not get out of the car with the others,” Harvey said of Jordan. “After the event went down, he pulled his car over and parked on 17th Street.”

According to Ryan, the Mercedes got stuck in traffic on Chancellor Street around 10:50 p.m. Thursday. The three men got out of the car in an effort to get a driver in front of them to move. After a heated argument with Schellenger, Ryan said, White pulled a large knife from his backpack and stabbed him once in the back. White then fled on foot, leaving his red bike and delivery bag behind, Ryan said.

Ryan said the driver remained on the scene, but the other friend left the scene. Police spokesman Sgt. Eric Gripp said detectives have identified him.

“All of the male passengers have been identified, but I am not currently privy as to if our detectives have interviewed them all at this time,” Gripp said in an email Sunday. “Unfortunately, we cannot divulge any additional info about witnesses and/or their statements as it is an ongoing investigation.”

Authorities charged White, a 20-year-old college student and poet, with murder and possessing an instrument of a crime. During an arraignment on Saturday, Magistrate Sheila Bedford ordered White held without bail and set an Aug. 1 court date.

Greg Thompson, a spokesman for White’s family, said over the weekend that White acted in self-defense. On Sunday, Thompson said White routinely kept a knife in his backpack for “his own protection” because he delivered food late into the night. A Philadelphia resident who graduated from the Academy at Palumbo Liberal Arts High School in 2015, White was home for the summer from Morgan State University in Baltimore, working for Uber Eats, an online food delivery service, Thompson said. He had just picked up an order from a Popeyes in Center City and was on his way to deliver it when the men started a fight with him, according to Thompson.

“He’s not a violent young man,” Thompson said. “He was working late at night and that was for his protection.”

Acquaintances of Schellenger have described him as having a fiery personality. Court records show a few encounters with the criminal justice system throughout the 2000s, including charges in Chester County in August 2001 of burglary, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, and theft, and in 2008 in Okaloosa County, Fla., on charges of battery and resisting detention. The disposition of the Chester County case was not available Sunday; records indicate the Florida charges were “dropped/abandoned.” The following year, records show, Schellenger was found guilty of disorderly conduct in Chester County.

Thompson, the program manager of Philadelphia Peaceful Surrender, said his organization helped White turn himself in to officers around 7:30 p.m. Friday. At the urging of family members, White had reached out to the program’s overseer, Bishop Ernest McNear at True Gospel Tabernacle Church, and said he wanted to surrender.

Thompson said White told him that he fled the scene after stabbing Schellenger because he was afraid for his life.

“This young man is being unfairly portrayed as the perpetrator and he was not,” Thompson said. “All three men who got out of the car were extremely intoxicated and extremely aggressive.”

Thompson said the story recounted by police doesn’t add up. “The story is that they all got out of the car trying to move traffic,” he said, “but if that were the case, one person would go up to the driver of the car that’s blocking the street and say, `Sir, could you just move over so I could get through?’ But all three of them got out in a drunken state. One of them fled the scene. Why would you run and leave your friend dying on the street?”

Harvey said Jordan did not see what “immediately transpired between the assailant and the victim” because he was still in the car. He added that Jordan was not out drinking with Schellenger and the other man prior to picking them up in his car.

John Bolaris, the former Philadelphia TV meteorologist who now works in real estate, said Friday that he joined Schellenger and other “real estate buds” at Rouge, a restaurant located on the east side of Rittenhouse Square, for conversation and drinks. They sat together for an hour before Bolaris said goodbye. He said that he didn’t learn about the stabbing until the next day.

Friends and associates have described Schellenger as a “rising star” in the city’s burgeoning development scene. Schellenger’s firm, Streamline Group LLC of South Philadelphia, developed a complex of duplexes and apartments encompassing 82 homes in Northern Liberties. Schellenger, who had played quarterback on the Pennsylvania State University football team, was poised to be inducted into the Coatesville Area High School’s sports hall of fame this fall.

City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, who lives three houses away from Schellenger in Point Breeze, planned to lead a vigil for him at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Concert Garden at 21st and Ellwsorth Streets.

White’s family and friends and religious leaders organized a prayer vigil for Schellenger and a candle-lighting for White at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Beacon Community Center, 57th Street and Lancaster Avenue.

White is being held at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility (CFCF). Lawyers from around the country have offered to represent him for free, Thompson said. Public defender Geoffrey Kilroy was assigned to White’s case. He met with White on Sunday but declined to comment.

Thompson said Kilroy assured White that he “was going to see to it that the truth will come out in court.”