14-year-old killed, 3 other boys, man wounded in North Philadelphia

A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting overnight in North Philadelphia that left three other boys and a man wounded, officials said.

Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said possibly two shooters were involved in the bloodshed on the 2100 block of North 4th Street and that investigators had a possible name for one of them — said to be a 15-year-old boy — thanks to witnesses and statements from victims who could talk.

Besides the teen who died early Tuesday at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, the boys hit by gunfire included an 11-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old. A 24-year-old man was shot in the leg.

At least 20 shots were fired in the attack around midnight, Small told reporters at the scene. Bullets also smashed into at least two cars on the street.

Small said it was not yet clear who among the victims, if any of them, was the intended target.

Three of the boys were taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital while the man went to Temple University Hospital, police said. A fourth boy was taken by private car to Hahnemann University Hospital.

