Philly deputy shoots, kills attacking dog near the Parkway, officials say

A Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a dog that attacked him Monday morning when he tried to break up fight between two men outside the city office tower at 15th and Arch Streets, officials said.
The dog belonged to one of the man involved in the Center City fight, a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman said.
She said two men got into a fight about 8 a.m. in front of the office building and a deputy tried to break it up.
A dog belonging to one of the men then attacked the deputy, the spokeswoman said.
Police said the deputy fired twice, killing the dog.
The Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting.