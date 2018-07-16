Philly deputy shoots, kills attacking dog near the Parkway, officials say

Nursing mother charged with killing infant with drug-laced breast milk

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

A man grieves after his dog was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy. Officials say the deputy was trying to break up a fight between the dog’s owner and another man when the dog attacked the deputy.

A Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a dog that attacked him Monday morning when he tried to break up fight between two men outside the city office tower at 15th and Arch Streets, officials said.

The dog belonged to one of the man involved in the Center City fight, a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman said.

She said two men got into a fight about 8 a.m. in front of the office building and a deputy tried to break it up.

A dog belonging to one of the men then attacked the deputy, the spokeswoman said.

Police said the deputy fired twice, killing the dog.

The Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting.