Philadelphia police officer injured serving warrant in Germantown

Man charged in shooting death of woman driving van with children inside on N. Broad Street

Man charged in shooting death of woman driving van with children inside on N. Broad Street Aug 1

Cops: Babysitter leaves kids, 6 and 1, in car while applying for casino job

Cops: Babysitter leaves kids, 6 and 1, in car while applying for casino job Aug 1

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

A Philadelphia police officer was injured Monday morning when a SWAT team attempted to serve a warrant in the city’s Germantown section.

A possible suspect also reportedly was wounded and taken into custody.

The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital and is expected to recover. The nature of his injuries have not yet been disclosed.

The incident occurred about 6 a.m. on the 4800 block of Knox Street Street. Neighborhood residents told TV news stations they heard a loud boom at the time.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross and other department brass gathered at the hospital after the officer was taken there.

The suspect was taken to Einstein Medical Center in unknown condition.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.