Philadelphia police officer injured serving warrant in Germantown

by , Staff Writer
Joseph A. Gambardello

Staff Writer

A Philadelphia police officer was injured Monday morning when a SWAT team attempted to serve a warrant in the city’s Germantown section.

A possible suspect also reportedly was wounded and taken into custody.

The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital and is expected to recover. The nature of his injuries have not yet been disclosed.

The incident occurred about 6 a.m. on the 4800 block of Knox Street Street. Neighborhood residents told TV news stations they heard a loud boom at  the time.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross and other department brass gathered at the hospital after the officer was taken there.

The suspect was taken to Einstein Medical Center in unknown condition.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

 

