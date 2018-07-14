Philadelphia man charged with murder in death of 6-year-old stepson

'We hold these truths': A reading that never gets old

Philadelphia police have charged a Southwest Philadelphia man with murder in the death Thursday of his 6-year-old stepson.

Michael Williams, 39, has been charged with murder and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Travon Register’s death a homicide Friday night, police said, providing no other details.

Police reportedly were called to Williams’ home on the 2100 block of South Daggett Street around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after Travon was found unresponsive in bed. The child was pronounced dead at the scene. Initial reports to police were that Travon had slipped and hit his head.