Man gunned down outside bar in Fairmount

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Philadelphia’s Fairmount section Saturday morning.

The 34-year-old was found lying in the street, beside his car at 17th Street and Fairmount Avenue, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, police said.

The identity of the man had not been released.

CBS3 reported that police are investigating an argument at a bar at the intersection. Police declined to comment beyond a press release issued Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were looking for two possible suspects, both males who were wearing masks.

The victim was transported to Hahnemann University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:24 a.m.

There were two homicides in the Fairmount/Spring Garden section of the city last year. Philadelphia’s homicide total for the year was 189 as of Wednesday, the most recent figures available on the police department’s website.