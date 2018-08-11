news

Man gunned down outside bar in Fairmount

maialetti-19042017-0021
Shopping Cart icon Buy Photo
Camera icon DAVID MAIALETTI
File photo of crime scene tape.
by , Staff Writer @jasonnark | narkj@phillynews.com
Close icon

Jason Nark

Staff Writer

Jason Nark has been an enterprise reporter with the Daily News since 2008. He's covered just about everything and that's the way he likes it. He lives in South Jersey with his three kids and a dog, and likes to sleep in tents as much as possible.

More by Jason Nark

More from Jason Nark Arrow icon

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Philadelphia’s Fairmount section Saturday morning.

The 34-year-old was found lying in the street, beside his car at 17th Street and Fairmount Avenue, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, police said.

The identity of the man had not been released.

CBS3 reported that police are investigating an argument at a bar at the intersection. Police declined to comment beyond a press release issued Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were looking for two possible suspects, both males who were wearing masks.

The victim was transported to Hahnemann University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:24 a.m.

There were two homicides in the Fairmount/Spring Garden section of the city last year. Philadelphia’s homicide total for the year was 189 as of Wednesday, the most recent figures available on the police department’s website.

 

Published: