Heat relief is days away for Philadelphia

Philly braces for what could be a 10-day heat wave; Shore likely to be spared Jun 28

A Philadelphia Phillies fan holds a bag of ice on her head to fight the heat during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

The heat wave that has Philadelphia in its sweaty grip enters its fourth and probably hottest day today with no break in sight until Friday or Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Tuesday for heat index values of up to 105 degrees.

After two days with the official high in Philadelphia set at 95 degrees, the mercury is expected to top out at 98 today. The record for the date is 100, set in 1966.

Looking forward, the highs for the remainder of the week look like this: Tuesday 96, Wednesday (July 4th) 92, and 90 both Thursday and Friday. There is chance of isolated thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday and scattered thunderstorms Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday, when the heat wave should break.

“Low pressure passing well north of the region will drag a cold front into the region on Friday, and this front slowly crosses the region Friday night through Saturday morning,” the NWS says in its forecast discussion.

The high for both Saturday and Sunday is expected to be 85 each day.

Things will be somewhat cooler at the Shore, with temperatures in the mid 80s through the week. But a heat advisory is in effect for mainland Shore points for heat indexes above 100.

Skies should be sunny or mostly sunny today and Tuesday, so break out the sunscreen. On the Fourth, there’s a change of isolated thunderstorms.

The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging heat hotline — 215-765-9040 — will be in operation from 8:30 a.m. until midnight today and Tuesday and from 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. on the Fourth of July.