Flood watch for entire Phila. region as rains keep coming

The weather forecasts for the rest of the week look like a copy-and-paste operation, as in showers, showers, and showers, as the region appears to be trapped under a very leaky gray ceiling.

It was just a matter of time before the National Weather Service in Mount Holly hoisted a flash-flood watch, and one is in effect for the entire region starting at 6 p.m. Thursday and ending 6 a.m. Saturday.

The weather service says 2 to 4 inches of additional rain could fall into Saturday, with the heaviest expected Thursday night into Friday.

The weather service says a “variety of flooding types are all possible,” including poor drainage and flash-flooding during strong thunderstorms.

Although rainfall for the month is substantially above normal in Philadelphia, and more than 5 inches above for the year, the streams and rivers aren’t particularly scary looking.

But with so much runoff, some riverine flooding is even possible, the weather service says.

It is predicting that the Delaware River could crest just above flood stages at Burlington and at Washington Avenue in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The Schuylkill is forecast to come within a half foot of flood stage at both Philadelphia and Norristown.

So what is going out there?

The front that set off that wild squall line that incited even the ocean to riot, setting off a meteotsunami off Atlantic City, has stalled to the south of the region.

It has assumed a new career as a highway for subtropical moisture. Meanwhile, high pressure in the western Atlantic is helping to direct those soggy impulses from scooting out to sea.

At least no tsunamis are in the forecast.