Firefighters tackling 5-alarm warehouse fire in North Philly

Firefighters were tackling a large blaze early Friday evening in what appeared to be an unoccupied warehouse-industrial building in the Swampoodle section of North Philadelphia.
Officials said the stubborn blaze, which eventually climbed to five alarms, was in a four-story building in the area of West Lippincott and North 21st Streets — less than a block away from a commuter rail line.
Officials said they got word on the blaze at 6:26 p.m., and fire crews arrived three minutes later. The fire quickly grew to four alarms and flames could be seen engulfing the structure — and some of the building’s walls collapsing. A fifth alarm was called around 8 p.m.
No injuries were immediately reported.
There were some reports that the building was a former textile equipment factory.
This report will be updated.