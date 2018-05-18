Firefighters tackling 5-alarm warehouse fire in North Philly

Boy, 11, killed in hit-and-run in South Philly, suspect in custody

Spectators watch firefighters battle a warehouse fire in North Philadelphia on Friday, May 18, 2018.

Firefighters were tackling a large blaze early Friday evening in what appeared to be an unoccupied warehouse-industrial building in the Swampoodle section of North Philadelphia.

Officials said the stubborn blaze, which eventually climbed to five alarms, was in a four-story building in the area of West Lippincott and North 21st Streets — less than a block away from a commuter rail line.

#BREAKING: North Philly Warehouse Partially Collapses During Raging Fire. WATCH LIVE —> https://t.co/8J8IDwUnC9 pic.twitter.com/2aeqdbM29Z — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) May 18, 2018

Officials said they got word on the blaze at 6:26 p.m., and fire crews arrived three minutes later. The fire quickly grew to four alarms and flames could be seen engulfing the structure — and some of the building’s walls collapsing. A fifth alarm was called around 8 p.m.

No injuries were immediately reported.

There were some reports that the building was a former textile equipment factory.

Witnessing North Philly factory fire from the train pic.twitter.com/WyDaHdnEg4 — Desiree (@desiejj) May 18, 2018

Insane factory fire in North Philly. From my view on the train. pic.twitter.com/wQzyhUniLp — Rachel Beecher (@rachbeeeech) May 18, 2018

