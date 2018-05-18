news

Firefighters tackling 5-alarm warehouse fire in North Philly

Popular Stories

FIRE19
View Gallery
Shopping Cart icon Buy Photo
Camera icon YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Spectators watch firefighters battle a warehouse fire in North Philadelphia on Friday, May 18, 2018.
by , Staff Writer @RobertMoran215 | bmoran@phillynews.com
Close icon

Robert Moran

Staff Writer

Robert Moran covers local news in the Philadelphia region.

More by Robert Moran

More from Robert Moran Arrow icon

Firefighters were tackling a large blaze early Friday evening in what appeared to be an unoccupied warehouse-industrial building in the Swampoodle section of North Philadelphia.

Officials said the stubborn blaze, which eventually climbed to five alarms, was in a four-story building in the area of West Lippincott and North 21st Streets — less than a block away from a commuter rail line.

Camera icon STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
5-Alarm fire at 21st and West Lippincott, Friday, May 18, 2018.

Officials said they got word on the blaze at 6:26 p.m., and fire crews arrived three minutes later. The fire quickly grew to four alarms and flames could be seen engulfing the structure — and some of the building’s walls collapsing. A fifth alarm was called around 8 p.m.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Camera icon STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
An unidentified youth tosses a basketball while watching the 5-Alarm fire at 21st and West Lippincott, Friday, May 18, 2018.

There were some reports that the building was a former textile equipment factory.

 

This report will be updated.

More Coverage

Published: | Updated: