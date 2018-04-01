news

On South Street, Easter finery - and many bunnies - mark an 87-year tradition

JOSE F. MORENO
Mayor Kenney dazzles with polka dot bunny ears at the 87th Annual Easter Promenade on South Street.
by , Staff Writer @dmastrull | dmastrull@phillynews.com
Diane Mastrull

Staff Writer

Yes, snow is in the forecast. But on South Street Sunday, Easter was celebrated in a colorful, whimsical, bunny-ears-aplenty way.

The 87th annual Easter Promenade stepped off at 12:30 p.m. at South Street and Passyunk Avenue, its visually dazzling participants no doubt fortified from power breakfasts of chocolate rabbits, jelly beans and marshmallow chicks.

They came dressed to be noticed – wearing vibrant suits and dresses, bow ties, bunny ears, bonnets and super-tall hats. And most of that goes for pets, too.

Amber, Emma and Thomas Condo, (left to right) were just one of many bunnies.

Mayor Kenny was unremarkable from the neck down, dressed all in black. But his head was another matter. Perched there were yellow bunny ears jazzed up with multicolor polka dots.

He was joined by Councilman Mark Squilla, state Rep. Brian Sims, the so-called World’s Tallest Bunny, the Philadelphia Freedom Band, and jewelry designer Henri David wearing one of his signature “sky-high” hats and an outfit made entirely of stuffed miniature rabbits. Of course, the Easter Bunny was there too – and many EB impostors.

Henri David’s all-bunny suit.

Following their strut – no wait, the Mummers do that – their stroll to the finish, participants were judged for best-dressed awards at Headhouse Square.

Now, about that snow.

Seriously, that is not an April Fools’ Day joke. Temple University took care of that.

