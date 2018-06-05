Eagles disinvited to the White House: Six things to know

Eagles disinvited to the White House: Six things to know Jun 5

Last April, President Trump celebrated the Patriots’ Super Bowl win at the White House. We won’t be seeing a repeat today.

Less than 24 hours before the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles were to appear at the White House for what has become a traditional celebration, President Trump abruptly rescinded the invitation Monday. Here are six things to know.

• The White House said Trump canceled the event because the whole team did not plan to attend and because members of the team “disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart.”

• A team source said fewer than 10 Eagles players planned to attend along with owner Jeffrey Lurie, who, in a recording made last year but made public in April, had called the current presidency “disastrous.”

• No Eagle took a knee during the 2017-2018 season.

No #Eagles player ever intentionally stayed in the locker room during the national anthem last season as a form of protest. No player ever knelt. Malcolm Jenkins raised his right fist, as did a few others on occasion. Chris Long placed his arm on Jenkins’s shoulder. https://t.co/YiF3Dby2oV — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) June 5, 2018

• The White House visit had been a sensitive topic since the Eagles won the Super Bowl in February, and it wasn’t clear they were going to be invited until last month. Since then the team has released little information about preparations for the visit.

• Instead of honoring the Eagles at 3 p.m., the White House will stage a “Celebration of America” featuring the Marine Corps Band and the U.S. Army Choir.

We will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music celebrating our Country today at 3 P.M., The White House, with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus. Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

• Democratic politicians in Pennsylvania reacted to the the cancellation of the event by blasting Trump, with Mayor Kenney calling the president “a fragile egomaniac.”