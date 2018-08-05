7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from Aug. 5 to 11

7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from Aug. 5 to 11 Aug 2

What has Eagles nation been up to during the off-season?

What has Eagles nation been up to during the off-season? Aug 5

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (left) plays his baritone saxophone with the Philadelphia Orchestra performing the Eagles Fight Song onstage at the Mann Center July 24, 2018. The orchestra, NFL Films, and the Philadelphia Eagles celebrated the Super Bowl Season with the world premiere of a “Philly Special” concert and video event. At right is conductor Aram Demirjian.

The Philadelphia Eagles are holding their first open-to-the-public practice tonight, which means that it’s time for the city to rally behind the team’s push for a second championship. Not that Eagles fans needed us to tell them that — they’re probably already polishing their greased pole climbing skills.

But in case you’re just tuning in now, Eagles players certainly had … an eventful off-season. Here are some highlights of what everyone was up to this spring and summer.

Carson Wentz and Jason Kelce got married

Wentz proposed to his girlfriend, Maddie Oberg, in February after the team’s Super Bowl win. They were married earlier this summer in Bucks County and after Wentz was told that he could kiss his bride, an enthusiastic Eagles fan did the chant from his kayak on Lake Nockamixon.

Kelce also got married in April — sans Mummer suit — to Kylie McDevitt. We don’t know if there were any passionate speeches at his wedding reception, but congrats to the King of Philadelphia. In other Kelce news, he played saxophone with the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Mann Center earlier this summer to celebrate the Eagles’ winningest season.

More babies named Carson in Philadelphia

Does this surprise anyone? In 2017, there were 301 babies named Carson born in Pennsylvania, according to the U.S. Social Security database, a clear spike from previous years. In fact, last year was the first year the number of babies named Carson overtook the number of babies named Chase in Pennsylvania. (Yes, that’s because of Chase Utley’s role in helping the Phillies snag their 2008 World Series title.)

Embrace the Target

Even though we love being the underdogs, it’s probably time to give that title up. (Yup, that means that if you have a dog mask, it’s officially vintage.) No worries though, rookie free agent and offensive lineman Ian Park donned an “Embrace the Target” shirt, referencing the fact that this upcoming football season is the first one when other teams will be chasing the Eagles. But another group of former underdogs, the Chicago Cubs, have already trademarked “Embrace the Target,” which means that this will have to be more of an unofficial slogan.

Eagles no more underdog shirts. New slogan for repeat “Embrace the target”#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/9xR9ZfUofd — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 26, 2018

Chris Long is working to add a mural to the city

The defensive end has a new project on his hands — adding a mural of former Eagle Beau Allen, who has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to Philly. According to Long, he’s already found an artist. He’s still searching for a wall someone will let him paint on, though, and that might get tricky since he’s already said that Allen won’t be wearing “much of anything” in the design. Can’t wait!

Jalen Mills

During his offseason, Mills crossed something off of his Philly bucket list — consuming a Philly Taco, or a Jim’s cheesesteak wrapped in a slice from Lorenzo’s. It doesn’t seem like a meal that Doug Pederson would approve of, so we’re glad that Mills chose to chow down while off duty.