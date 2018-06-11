It took 6 years for PHL airport workers to double their pay to $12/hour. Here's how they did it

It took 6 years for PHL airport workers to double their pay to $12/hour. Here's how they did it Jun 11

In 2012, Onetha McKnight and her coworkers would vent about what felt unfair about their jobs.

Their biggest worry, said McKnight, who had worked as a wheelchair attendant at Philadelphia International Airport for more than seven years, was job security. They could get fired for a seemingly small infraction — you took too long getting from one place to another, or you didn’t answer the radio when called — and there was no way to fight it.

“You’d go into work being on pins and needles over the course of the day,” McKnight remembered.

Then there was pay. McKnight, a 62-year-old grandmother who lives in Southwest Philly, made $5.75 an hour plus tips. But she wasn’t allowed to tell passengers she worked off tips.

Six years later, after numerous high-profile rallies and strikes, McKnight and her 1,500 coworkers — largely black and brown people living in Southwest Philadelphia who clean the planes in between flights, who help retrieve bags off the carousel and to the street, who push the elderly and disabled in wheelchairs — finalized their first contract Friday, winning a minimum wage of $12 an hour with an increase to $13.60 in two years, a disciplinary procedure that says the “punishment must fit the crime,” and provisions that protect their jobs if their employer loses its contract with the airlines.

In this increasingly embattled era for labor, when union membership is at an all-time low and the Supreme Court is expected to again rule against workers in a case that could allow public-sector workers to be represented by a union but not pay dues, the airport workers’ victory is significant.

The workers, who voted to join SEIU 32BJ in April 2017, are part of one of the biggest successful union campaigns in Philadelphia in recent memory.

The only other union adding that scale of new members is the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals, which grew by 3,000 health care workers in 2016 but that was among five hospitals in separate campaigns. Most labor unions are not trying to organize new members right now, or not doing it at that scale, because it’s expensive, time-consuming, and risky (case in point: the airport workers’ campaign took six years from early organizing conversations to a first contract). Instead, most unions are focusing resources on protecting the rights of the members that they already have.

Here’s what helped the airport workers get their contract.

The airport campaign was part of a national movement.

From Dulles International in Virginia to JFK and LaGuardia in New York and Newark-Liberty in New Jersey, low-wage workers are unionizing in what Bloomberg called “a rare bright patch” in the “bleak landscape for private-sector union drives.” More than one-third of these kinds of workers are living in or near poverty, according to Ken Jacobs, a labor professor at the University of California Berkeley. In the last two years, SEIU has added 11,000 airport workers to its union, which helped set a framework for how to organize subcontracted airline workers, while unions like Unite Here, which has organized food service workers at PHL, and the Communication Workers of America, have also organized airport service workers.

Being employed by a city subcontractor meant they could leverage the power of government.

In May 2014, Philadelphia voters approved a “living wage” ordinance that compelled any companies who had contracts with the city — including subcontractors of those companies — to pay its workers $12 an hour, which SEIU and other advocates, like interfaith group POWER, fought for. But subcontractors like PrimeFlight Aviation and Prospect Airport Services, which McKnight works for, didn’t follow the law until American Airlines, which controls 70 percent of the airport’s traffic, wrote the pay-rate condition into its agreement with the city. (The same thing happened in 2017, when the contractors refused to bargain with the union, and American Airlines had to step in.)

The wage requirement raised the question: Does the unionization of subcontractors make financial sense? Would an airline simply choose a different subcontractor, one that wasn’t unionized and might cost less? American Airlines spokeswoman Victoria Lupica said the airline chooses its subcontractors on more than just price — it’s a matter of who can do the job the best, she said.

Alison McAfee, a spokeswoman for Airlines for America, said the trade association’s airline members “routinely contract with both unionized and nonunion entities.”

The airport workers had high-profile supporters.

Weeks after he was elected mayor, James Kenney joined airport workers when they walked off the job in November 2015, saying: “You have every right to collectively bargain with your employers. That’s how this country was built. That’s how this country is going to be.” Council members came to the rally, too.

The clergy of interfaith group POWER also advocated for the workers, even getting arrested in July 2016 at a rally at the airport ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

♦

McKnight, 62, who’s now a leader with her union and was part of the contract bargaining process, said she had gotten discouraged over the course of the last six years. Many of her coworkers were scared of losing their jobs. When they saw someone get fired, it was hard to get morale back up.

But she was heartened by how, every time they had a rally, their employers paid attention. The companies were willing to talk to them. Little by little, McKnight said, “respect started coming around.”