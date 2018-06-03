Body found of woman swept away in creek

Reenactors honor Civil War dead and all others lost in battle

Rescue crews have reportedly recovered the body of a 30-year-old woman swept away by fast-moving water Saturday evening in Pennypack Park in Northeast Philadelphia.

A report by 6ABC said the body was found near the Frankford Avenue Bridge in Holmesburg around 10:45 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, reportedly went into the water shortly before 6:45 p.m. Saturday. When she did not emerge, her boyfriend made a frantic 911 call, and police in the 15th District dispatched a marine unit to the area of Sandyford and Ryan Avenues. The area is near Sandy Run, which flows into Pennypack Creek.

Police called off the search around 9 p.m. and said it would resume Sunday morning.

NBC10 reported that the pair were taking pictures when a flash flood swept the woman away. Nearby residents have said the creek is notoriously dangerous.

The drowning is a troubling part of summer in this region of many rivers, creeks and lakes. Last weekend, two bodies from separate incidents were recovered from the Delaware River. Last month, a 12-year-old boy drowned in Burlington County’s Sylvan Lake.