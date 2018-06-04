West Goshen couple dead in murder-suicide, police say

Charles Williams, 52, and Stephanie Williams, 50, were found dead in their West Goshen home June 1, police said. The initial investigation indicates Charles Williams shot Stephanie Williams and then killed himself, police said.

A West Goshen man who police say killed his wife and then committed suicide was a U.S. professional wrestler who fought under the name “Rockin’ Rebel.”

Charles Williams was found dead Friday morning in the living room of his home on North Five Points Road along his wife, Stephanie, West Goshen police said. The injuries to the couple indicate that Charles Williams, 52, shot his wife and then himself sometime overnight Friday, police said.

West Goshen police said in a statement that officers arrived on the scene around 6:40 a.m. Friday and met family members in the driveway of the Williams’ home. The officers then searched the home — a beige dwelling with a driveway lined in flowers — and found the couple.

An online fundraising website dedicated to raising money for Stephanie Williams’ funeral said she was the mother of two 10-year-old children.

“Her family considered her the first born leader, the glue, the best friend, the heart of gold, the crafty one, the brain, and most importantly the best mother those children could ever have,” the site said. “Together, our family will do our best to give them (Williams’ children) all the love, security, and peaceful life imaginable.”

Stephanie Williams, 50, was friendly and attentive to her children, and Charles Williams would sometimes help neighbors with work around the house, said a neighbor who asked not to be identified out of respect for the family.

Charles Williams, who wrestled competitively since at least the late ’80s, according to onlineworldofwrestling.com, won numerous heavyweight titles.

The Chester County Coroner’s Office is investigating, along with West Goshen police.