How harmful is PFAS water contamination? Federal report has a new answer

Father's Day cards: Instead of saying 'I love you, Dad,' society tells us to make a fart joke | Opinion

Father's Day cards: Instead of saying 'I love you, Dad,' society tells us to make a fart joke | Opinion Jun 15

Justine McDaniel covers vices on the policy and solutions team, writing about topics such as gambling, liquor control, marijuana legalization, and opioid policy.

Gov. Murphy condemns Trenton arts festival shooting and vows to bring those responsible for 'the lawlessness' to justice

Gov. Murphy condemns Trenton arts festival shooting and vows to bring those responsible for 'the lawlessness' to justice Jun 18

Laura McCrystal covers everything about taxes, government revenue, and how such policies impact people in Philadelphia and beyond. She previously covered news in Montgomery County, including Bill Cosby's trial.

Carbon filters that removed PFOS and PFOA from a contaminated public drinking water well in Horsham were installed last year.

The chemicals found in water supplies near military bases nationwide pose more of a potential hazard to humans than the federal government had indicated previously, according a federal report released Wednesday.

The lengthy scientific report, which linked the chemicals to a variety of health problems, has been highly anticipated since last month, when reports surfaced that Environmental Protection Agency and White House officials had sought to block its release, writing in emails that it would cause a “public relations nightmare.”

The new report from the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) identifies levels for two types of the contaminants that humans can ingest without a risk of health effects. Those dosages are lower than the ones used by the Environmental Protection Agency to establish drinking water guidelines in 2016, meaning the chemicals could be more harmful than the EPA previously determined.

The risk level of PFAS is “roughly seven- to tenfold” greater as determined by the new report than what the EPA had estimated, said Alexis Temkin, a toxicologist with the Environmental Working Group, which has pushed for stricter drinking water standards.

Questions surrounding the effects PFAS have on human health have swirled since the military water contamination became widely known in 2014, particularly among communities such as in Bucks and Montgomery Counties, where tens of thousands of people drank contaminated water and scores have reported cases of cancer.

Public water systems, private drinking wells, and military water supplies have been treated based on a 2016 EPA recommendation that advised people not to drink water if it had more than 70 parts per trillion of PFAS in it. But scientists and others have questioned that level, with some saying that no amount of the chemical is safe to drink.

The ATSDR used more and newer data in its study than the EPA had for its 2016 report.

Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.), who had called for the report’s release, issued a statement Wednesday saying he was glad the document is now public.

“Informing the American people about the latest scientific assessments impacting their health shouldn’t be political and shouldn’t require members of Congress to pressure the administration to be transparent,” he said.

In Pennsylvania, residents have clamored for information in the face of unanswered questions about human health effects of PFAS, which had not been studied extensively. The state Department of Health is currently conducting a pilot study that will do blood testing of about 500 randomly selected residents. Data collected in the study will be used by the Centers for Disease Control and ATSDR to examine the creation of a federal blood-testing program for PFAS.

In 2016, the health department conducted a cancer study, which showed that cancer occurred in elevated incidents in Warminster, Warrington and Horsham Townships, but the overall results were too inconsistent to declare, according to a May addendum to the 2016 study.

This story will be updated.