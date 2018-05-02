Police in Bucks County seek former neighbor in young couple's slaying

Bucks County First Assistant District Attorney Gregg Shore holds up a picture of Daniel Mooney, considered a person of interest in a double homicide.

Police in Northampton Township are asking the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in the slayings of a young couple inside their Churchville home on Tuesday.

Tyler and Christina Roy, 28 and 27, respectively, were identified as the victims discovered on the upper floor of their home on Kitty Knight Road, according to Bucks County First Assistant District Attorney Gregg Shore.

The cause and manner of their deaths were pending autopsies scheduled for Thursday morning.

Detectives in Northampton Township are seeking Daniel Kenneth Mooney, 26, in connection with the killing, Shore said. Mooney previously lived in the same neighborhood as the victims, but had no other apparent ties to them, he said.

The motive for the killing remains unclear. The couple’s Ford Edge SUV, missing after a house painter found their bodies early Tuesday, was recovered early Wednesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia. Police in the city are assisting authorities in Bucks County, and have put out a patrol bulletin for Mooney throughout the surrounding police districts, sources said.

His exact whereabouts are unknown, but he was believed to be in the area near where the car was discovered.

Shore urged the public not to engage with Mooney, who he said should be walking with a “noticeable limp.” Police in the township have an active warrant for his arrest from an unrelated car theft on April 30.

Public records show that the Roys purchased their house in the quiet Churchville neighborhood in 2016. They were married around the same time.

Anyone with information about Mooney’s whereabouts is asked to call 215-322-6114. Tipsters may remain anonymous.