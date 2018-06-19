Second man charged in Trenton art festival shooting

Woman charged with shoplifting before fatal Deptford strip-mall shooting is ordered released. Judge calls her character 'abysmal'

Woman charged with shoplifting before fatal Deptford strip-mall shooting is ordered released. Judge calls her character 'abysmal' Jun 14

Gov. Murphy condemns Trenton arts festival shooting and vows to bring those responsible for 'the lawlessness' to justice

Gov. Murphy condemns Trenton arts festival shooting and vows to bring those responsible for 'the lawlessness' to justice Jun 18

Melanie is a general assignment reporter. She joined the Inquirer in 2000.

Gov. Murphy condemns Trenton arts festival shooting and vows to bring those responsible for 'the lawlessness' to justice

Gov. Murphy condemns Trenton arts festival shooting and vows to bring those responsible for 'the lawlessness' to justice Jun 18

Laura McCrystal covers everything about taxes, government revenue, and how such policies impact people in Philadelphia and beyond. She previously covered news in Montgomery County, including Bill Cosby's trial.

Police personnel guard the perimeter of Art All Night Trenton 2018 at the scene of a shooting that left 22 shot or injured and one man dead Monday, June 18, 2018 in Trenton, New Jersey. WILLIAM THOMAS CAIN / For The Inquirer

Prosecutors have charged a second man involved in a Sunday shooting at an art festival in Trenton that injured 22 people and left one man dead.

Davone White, 26, of Trenton, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and other firearm-related crimes, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri announced at a Tuesday morning news conference.

Onofri said White, who remained hospitalized Tuesday in stable condition with gunshot injuries, was part of a gang dispute that erupted into a shooting at the Art All Night event at Roebling Wire Works warehouse early Sunday morning.

It was unclear Tuesday how White was connected to Tahaij Wells, 32, a suspected gunman who was fatally shot by police, and Amir Armstrong, 23, who also remained hospitalized in critical, but stable condition and faces firearms charges.

Onofri also said Tuesday that Armstrong will face an additional charge of possession of a stolen weapon. The prosecutor announced the charges against the two men after a closed-door meeting with about 50 faith-based and community leaders.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri announced charges against a third suspect in the weekend arts festival shooting. State Attorney Gurbir S. Grewal, Attorney General says more most be done to get illegal weapons off the streets. pic.twitter.com/NCTg71lDsR — Melanie Burney (@MLBURNEY) June 19, 2018

Officials said they are still reviewing video surveillance footage that is related to the incident and collecting ballistic evidence.

It remained unclear Tuesday whether police officers had shot some of those who were injured Sunday. Onofri’s spokeswoman, Casey DeBlasio, said Monday that the officers involved had been placed an administrative leave as prosecutors investigate the shooting.