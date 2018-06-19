news

Pennsylvania

Second man charged in Trenton art festival shooting

Popular Stories

JSHOOTING19-I.JPG
Camera icon WILLIAM THOMAS CAIN / For The Inquirer
Police personnel guard the perimeter of Art All Night Trenton 2018 at the scene of a shooting that left 22 shot or injured and one man dead Monday, June 18, 2018 in Trenton, New Jersey. WILLIAM THOMAS CAIN / For The Inquirer
by & - Staff Writers
Close icon

Laura McCrystal

Staff Writer

Laura McCrystal covers everything about taxes, government revenue, and how such policies impact people in Philadelphia and beyond. She previously covered news in Montgomery County, including Bill Cosby's trial.

More by Laura McCrystal

More from Laura McCrystal Arrow icon
Close icon

Melanie Burney

Staff Writer

 Melanie is a general assignment reporter. She joined the Inquirer in 2000.

More by Melanie Burney

More from Melanie Burney Arrow icon

Prosecutors have charged a second man involved in a Sunday shooting at an art festival in Trenton that injured 22 people and left one man dead.

Davone White, 26, of Trenton, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and other firearm-related crimes, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri announced at a Tuesday morning news conference.

Onofri said White, who remained hospitalized Tuesday in stable condition with gunshot injuries, was part of a gang dispute that erupted into a shooting at the Art All Night event at Roebling Wire Works warehouse early Sunday morning.

It was unclear Tuesday how White was connected to Tahaij Wells, 32, a suspected gunman who was fatally shot by police, and Amir Armstrong, 23, who also remained hospitalized in critical, but stable condition and faces firearms charges.

Onofri also said Tuesday that Armstrong will face an additional charge of possession of a stolen weapon. The prosecutor announced the charges against the two men after a closed-door meeting with about 50 faith-based and community leaders.

Officials said they are still reviewing video surveillance footage that is related to the incident and collecting ballistic evidence.

It remained unclear Tuesday whether police officers had shot some of those who were injured Sunday. Onofri’s spokeswoman, Casey DeBlasio, said Monday that the officers involved had been placed an administrative leave as prosecutors investigate the shooting.

Published: