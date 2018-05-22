Montgomery County man charged with dozens of sex crimes against children in 'horrible case'

Vinny Vella is a staff writer on the Inquirer's Regions Desk, reporting on the Pennsylvania suburbs surrounding the city. He previously wrote a column for the Hartford Courant and covered urban crime for the Philadelphia Daily News.

A Bridgeport man has been charged with a string of sexual offenses against five minors in his care, including the children of his current and former girlfriends.

Todd Wilson, 32, faced a preliminary Tuesday hearing on charges of rape, incest, sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and other offenses at the Montgomery County Courthouse, according to District Attorney Kevin Steele.

“This is a horrible case involving the sexual abuse of young and vulnerable children,” Steele said in a statement, adding that prosecutors in his office “will bring this man to justice and ask the Court to separate him through incarceration from the victims and our community.”

Wilson was arraigned May 17 and has been in custody at the county correctional facility in lieu of a $1 million bail.

Investigators said Wilson’s alleged assault was discovered April 30, when his girlfriend brought her 4-year-old daughter to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The woman, who is pregnant with Wilson’s child, said her daughter told her he had “touched her inappropriately,” the affidavit states.

During the course of the investigation, police in Montgomery County interviewed Wilson’s 12-year-old daughter with an ex-girlfriend. The girl told them that Wilson had forced to have sex with him on several occasions. Investigators also learned that Wilson had forced other children who were living with him and his former girlfriend to perform sexual acts on each other, the affidavit states.