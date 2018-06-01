Several injured after car crashes into Bucks ice cream shop

Several people were hurt when a car crashed into an ice cream parlor Friday night in Bucks County, officials said.

Emergency responders were dispatched at 7:55 p.m. to the Big Scoop Creamery at 355 York Rd. in Warminster

“A number of pedestrians, including juveniles, were struck and are being treated,” Township Manager Gregg Schuster posted on Twitter . “The driver of the vehicle was entrapped and freed by the fire department. This is not related to terrorism and police are treating it as an accident.”

A car has crashed into The Big Scoop Creamery. A number of pedestrians, including juveniles, were struck and are being treated. The driver of the vehicle was entrapped and freed by the fire department. This is not related to terrorism and police are treating it as an accident. — Gregg Schuster (@WarminsterPATM) June 2, 2018

No further details were immediately available.