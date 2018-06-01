news

Several injured after car crashes into Bucks ice cream shop

by Robert Moran, Staff Writer
Several people were hurt when a car crashed into an ice cream parlor Friday night in Bucks County, officials said.

Emergency responders were dispatched at 7:55 p.m. to the Big Scoop Creamery at 355 York Rd. in Warminster

“A number of pedestrians, including juveniles, were struck and are being treated,” Township Manager Gregg Schuster posted on Twitter . “The driver of the vehicle was entrapped and freed by the fire department. This is not related to terrorism and police are treating it as an accident.”

No further details were immediately available.

