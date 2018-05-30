Police investigating the death of a popular Montgomery County barber want to know who this man is

Lansdale police are looking to identify this man, seen crossing North Broad Street and 7th Street in the borough at 6:33 p.m. April 29. Torres, 33, was last seen alive April 29. Torres' body was found in his own car at the Twin Pines apartment complex on the 700 block of North Valley Forge Road in Lansdale.

Lansdale police are asking for help in identifying a “person of interest” captured on surveillance footage last month walking about a mile from the area where barber Danny Torres was later found dead in his car.

In a grainy, minute-long video posted online by Lansdale police, the man is seen crossing North Broad Street and Seventh Street. The video shows the man, wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over his head, at 6:33 p.m. on April 29.

The man in the video is a person of interest in the case, said Michael Trail, chief of the Lansdale Police Department.

Torres, the owner of Bridgeport’s Danny’s Barbershop, was last seen leaving a friend’s house between 6 and 7 a.m. April 29, according to a missing persons report filed with the Pennsylvania State Police. Torres wrote on Facebook that he was going to take a few days off from work and return May 2.

Paul A. Keen Jr., who leased to Torres the first-floor space on West Fourth Street that housed Danny’s Barbershop, said Torres was going to take a brief trip to Atlantic City and use that time to unwind.

On May 9, Lansdale police received a call reporting a suspicious vehicle at the Twin Pines apartment complex on North Valley Forge Road. Torres’ body was found in his white Nissan Altima.

No one has been charged in the death of Torres, 33, and authorities will not offer details of the circumstances around his death. The cause and manner of Torres’ death is under investigation. The Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office said the autopsy results should be available by mid-June.

Anyone with tips about the identity of the man recorded by the borough’s watch system are asked to call Landsdale Police Detective Nick Oropeza at 267-642-9421, or Montgomery County Detective James Reape at 610-278-3386. Information can also be emailed to crimetips@lansdalepd.org.