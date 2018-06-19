Ex-child soldiers say Delco man turned them into killers

A teenage fighter with the National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL) charges forward in downtown Monrovia, Liberia, on May 10, 1996.

He stared off into the distance as he spoke, his rheumy eyes nearly blind from a combat injury sustained when he was 12.

He raised what remained of his right hand – a twisted, fingerless stump of flesh – and swore to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

And as he unbuttoned his shirt to show a jury the war wounds that still plague him, the former Liberian child soldier named Iven identified the man whose forces he said put a gun in his small hands 25 years ago, hoping to turn him into a killer.

“They called his name,” Iven said, nodding toward the man at the defendant’s table. “Chief Tom Woewiyu.”

Of all the crimes that federal prosecutors have sought to lay at the feet of Woewiyu – the 72-year-old Delaware County man on trial in Philadelphia for purportedly hiding his past as a top lieutenant to Liberian warlord Charles Taylor – his alleged involvement with the conscription of children during that country’s first civil war in the ’90s most closely ties him to the worst excesses of that protracted and brutal conflict.

Since the trial began last week, Woewiyu has sought to distance himself from many of the documented atrocities committed by Taylor’s regime during a war that left more than 200,000 of the West African nation’s civilians dead and misplaced millions more.

But Iven, now 37, and other former child soldiers flown from Liberia to testify this week have put Woewiyu at the very center of their experiences during the fighting.

Nearly all described encounters with the man they knew as Taylor’s defense minister — then, a bearded man in his mid-40s dressed in camouflage and travel l ing between outposts in the Liberian bush with a coterie of his own junior commandos serving as bodyguards.

His visits, they said, came days before they would be handed AK-47s, machetes or rocket launchers and sent to the front lines to battle against Taylor’s enemies. The young recruits were forced to sing songs and stand at attention to herald Woewiyu’s arrival, they said, and he greeted them with a particularly grim brand of motivational speech.

“He gave the command that no one should make an attempt to escape,” one testified, recalling his encounter with Woewiyu after being kidnapped at age 16 from a village about two hours from Liberia’s capital, Monrovia. “If anyone escaped, that person should be executed.”

Others recalled Woewiyu reacting with stern bluster to a room full of sobbing young conscripts, some no older than 10.

“You are not better than the soldiers behind me,” he told them, according to statements they would later give to prosecutors. “You have to defend your country.”

‘Please let our children go’

Iven’s older sister, Janet, teared up as she recalled the 1992 day he was ripped from her arms. Already forced to flee their home by the war, they had been eking out a meagr e living selling scavenged plantains and cassava root at a village market.

Like the other witnesses quoted in this story, her full name is being withheld by the Inquirer and Daily News at the request of activists for protection against potential reprisals in Liberia.

“I saw a group of people coming,” Janet told jurors Thursday. “People were running. Everybody was frightened. The soldiers were in the market catching little boys.”

Amid the chaos, young combatants carrying automatic rifles – most no older than her brother – surrounded Iven and dragged him from her side, she said. They loaded him and the other children into a truck heading off into the bush.

“I cried and cried and cried,” she recalled. “We started to run behind the car. Iven, too, was crying … [He] was in the back of the car calling to me.”

Janet had heard stories of these types of raids and knew that many of those taken that day might never return from the front. The day Iven was taken, she and several others from the village headed to a nearby outpost to plead with Woewiyu for his release.

“We were yelling, ‘Help us. Help us. Please let our children go,’” she told jurors. “He turned around and just looked at us. Not a single word. He didn’t care. ”

The Small Boys Unit

Taylor’s army, the National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL), was hardly alone in using child combatants during the multi-faction tribal brawl that erupted after Liberian President Samuel Doe’s execution in 1990. But the NPFL’s use of child soldiers was widespread, open, and notorious.

They were prized as much for their malleability and tendency to follow the lead of adult commanders as for their fearlessness born of a youthful sense of invulnerability.

After their abductions, they were sent to makeshift training facilities – often in repurposed schoolhouses – and were taught how to field strip weapons and how to take cover from enemy fire, and were assigned to the specialized Small Boys Unit. Many, high on drugs provided by commanders, were sent to serve as guards at checkpoints that dotted the Liberian countryside.

British journalist Mark Stucke testified Monday that he encountered many child soldiers — half-naked, strung out, and screaming malevolently from the bush — while reporting during the war. Other witnesses expected to testify later in the trial say, according to court filings, that they saw children cutting the ears of civilian captives or stabbing conscripted workers in the back with bayonets.

Taylor — who went on to become Liberia’s president, only to later flee from the country and face a war crimes tribunal at The Hague — famously described the children fighting for him as war orphans and denied that any had been pushed into combat by force.

Responding to international outrage, Woewiyu, Taylor’s chief spokesman, parroted that line in a 1992 interview with the BBC that prosecutors played for jurors last week.

“The AK-47 weighs maybe 10 to 15 pounds,” he said. “If this young fellow feels like if he doesn’t fight he will be dead anyway, he comes forward to do what he has to do.”

In court, though, Woewiyu has adopted a less confrontational tone. His lawyers have not sought to deny the childhood experiences of men like Iven, but instead have questioned what those ir regrettable ordeals have to do with their client’s case.

Although much of his trial has served as a referendum on Woewiyu’s conduct during the war, he is charged only with immigration crimes related to lies that prosecutors say he told about his role in Taylor’s army on a 2006 application for U.S. citizenship. Woewiyu contends he never tried to hide who he was and has dismissed his failure to acknowledge his work with Taylor on his paperwork as a mistake.

Still, in hoping to push back against some of the emotional testimony this week, defense lawyer Mark Wilson pointed out in court Monday that children as young as 13 fought and died in the American Civil War.

‘I’m dying. Come for me’

But for Janet, Iven’s sister, the thought of her kid brother being sent into combat was too much to bear. Fearful she would never see him again, she refused to stray too far from the base where her pleas to Woewiyu had fallen on deaf ears. Every day, she testified, she would run out to the road whenever she heard the approach of a military truck, desperate for any news from the front.

Five days into her stay, a convoy came bearing reports of an enemy ambush nearby. Terrified that Iven was among those killed, she borrowed $500 Liberian dollars to reach the hospital where the casualties were taken, she said.

She burst into the building, desperately running from room to room calling out her brother’s name. To both her horror and immense relief, she told jurors Thursday, she heard a familiar voice calling back.

“I’m here. I’m laying down here. I’m dying. Come for me,” Iven recalled himself screaming once he heard his sister’s cries.

He had been nearly blinded by an enemy rocket that exploded on top of his convoy days after he was taken. The blast sent shrapnel into his eyes and ripped off most of his right hand.

The experience had permanently disfigured him and would keep him hospitalized for months.

But even in the face of her brother’s serious injuries, Janet, through tears, recalled feeling an overwhelming sense of relief.

Her child soldier had returned from the front lines alive.