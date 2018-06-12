Lawyers for Delco Liberian accused of hiding record of war crimes say convicting him won't change the past

Lawyers for Delco Liberian accused of hiding record of war crimes say convicting him won't change the past Jun 12

Thomas Woewiyu returns from lunch during jury selection Monday in his immigration fraud trial at the federal courthouse in Philadelphia.

As his federal trial opened Tuesday, a prominent member of Delaware County’s Liberian community was cast by prosecutors as a war criminal who operated in the “highest echelons” of a murderous regime and then lied about it decades later in applying for U.S. citizenship.

But lawyers for Thomas Woewiyu of Collingdale shot back, describing their client as the victim of another deception – by a Justice Department intent upon righting the wrongs of a decades-old war that ravaged a West African nation thousands of miles and an ocean away by hiding behind a misguided immigration case.

“This isn’t history class. This isn’t debate club,” Woewiyu’s lawyer Catherine Henry said in her opening remarks to jurors Tuesday. “This is federal court, and Tom is charged with federal immigration crimes, not war crimes.”

Those salvos opened the unusual court proceeding set to play out in Philadelphia over the next three weeks – one that has captured the attention of Liberians here and in Africa.

Prosecutors allege that Woewiyu – a 72-year-old grandfather who has legally resided in the United States for a half-century – oversaw unspeakable atrocities in the early ’90s, including the systematic rape, torture, and execution of civilians and the conscription of child soldiers during the first Liberian civil war.

But the case itself revolves around a simple immigration question — whether he lied about the role he played while applying for citizenship in the United States.

The government contends that Woewiyu hid his past as chief spokesman and defense minister for the National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL), helmed by strongman Charles Taylor, who later became president of that country.

More than 200,000 people died in the multifaction tribal conflict that erupted in the jungles and bushland between 1989 and 1997. But, remarkably, no one has been convicted of any of the documented war crimes committed by all sides.

“You can’t commit human rights abuses in your own country and come here and expect to obtain citizenship,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Nelson Thayer in his own opening remarks to jurors.

In his role as spokesman, Woewiyu served as an “acceptable public face” for Taylor’s NPFL, whether as a voice emanating from tinny speakers during radio interviews or as a front-line officer of troops, setting policies on how the war would be waged, Thayer said.

“The NPFL desperately needed that acceptable face because what the NPFL was doing on the ground … was far from acceptable,” Thayer said.

He warned jurors that testimony in the days to come would contain graphic descriptions of torture, dismemberment, and child abuse — much of it from the nearly two dozen witnesses prosecutors have flown in from Liberia to testify about their own victimization during the war.

The government witness list is filled with ex-NPFL fighters, some of them former child soldiers who are expected to testify that they served as members of Woewiyu’s private security force.

“These were children, some as young as 10 years old,” Thayer said Tuesday. “Their AK-47s in some cases were taller than they were and were dragging on the ground behind them. Tom Woewiyu expected those children to put their lives on the line for him.”

But Henry dismissed such testimony as a distraction, laying out a defense strategy that cut to the heart of one of the most unique aspects of the case – the recent use by U.S. authorities of criminal immigration law to hold what defense lawyers have described as “back-door war crimes tribunals” for acts committed abroad.

“Perhaps they genuinely want to hold someone accountable for the trauma the Liberian citizens experienced in Africa three decades ago,” Henry told the jury at one point. “But the United States doesn’t have the jurisdiction to prosecute war crimes that happened in Africa. There’s nothing they can do in this courtroom to change that.”

In Woewiyu’s case, prosecutors have charged him with failing to truthfully answer questions about whether he had ever persecuted members of a religious or ethnic group or advocated for the violent overthrow of a government.

Thayer and co-counsel Linwood C. Wright Jr. used a similar tactic last year to convict Mohammed Jabateh, a former warlord who fought under the nom de guerre “Jungle Jabbah” in opposition to Taylor’s forces and stood accused of lying on his application for political asylum in the U.S.

But while Jabateh lived in relative anonymity after arriving in the United States, Henry insisted Tuesday that her client had never tried to hide who he was or even the regrettable and violent excesses committed by soldiers fighting on his side.

After arriving in the United States on a student visa in 1969, Woewiyu helped form the NPFL in the late ’80s with others opposed to the oppressive regime of then-Liberian president Samuel Doe, who seized control of the government during a violent 1980 coup.

During the war, Woewiyu met frequently with U.S. diplomats and later with federal investigators as they mounted a bid to deport another of his countrymen, George Boley, for his own wartime conduct in an immigration case in 2012.

As for prosecutors’ efforts to now lay similar atrocities at Woewiyu’s feet, Henry urged jurors to view that effort skeptically.

“Convicting Tom isn’t going to rewrite history,” she said. “It’s not going to undo any of what happened during the Liberian civil war.”