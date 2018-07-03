Some recent 48-inch water main breaks in Philadelphia

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

This is the sinkhole that opened up when a 48-inch water main broke at 21st and Bainbridge Streets in Southwest Center City on July 22, 2012.

The Philadelphia Water Department says breaks in 48-inch mains are rare, but not unusual. Here are some breaks that occurred in Philadelphia in recent years.

• On Nov. 4, 2016, a 48-inch water main burst, flooding a shopping center in the city’s Nicetown section and forcing dozens of evacuations.

Six million gallons of water were lost before the main was shut off outside the ShopRite at the Bakers Centre shopping center at Fox Street, near Roberts Avenue. Water-main breaks occurred at the shopping center in January 2014 and again in June 2015. Another occurred nearby in September 2015. The mains in the area are more than a century old.

• On Dec. 23, 2013, a 48-inch water main at the intersection of Frankford and Torresdale Avenues in Northeast Philadelphia burst, gushing over 20 million gallons before being repaired. Water service was affected for thousands of residential and business customers in eight zip codes, forcing 38 schools to close early.

• On Oct. 13, 2012, a 48-inch main broke at Third and Walnut Streets, spewing about 5 million gallons of water and damaging the street.

• On July 22, 2012, a 48-inch main broke at 21st and Bainbridge Streets in Southwest Center City, opening up a 15-foot sinkhole at the intersection and flooding basements of homes and businesses in the area.

Repairs and cleanup took weeks. The flooding resulted in claims totaling $1.7 million that were not settled for two years.