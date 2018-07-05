Work to repair broken water main in Center City Philadelphia could take months

Cause of water main break that flooded Philadelphia's Center City unknown

Sansom Street looking east after a water main break around 4 a.m. Tuesday, July 3, 2018, that flooded the streets in Center City.

Work to replace a 48-inch water main that burst below a Center City intersection on Tuesday and flooded surrounding blocks could take “several months,” a Philadelphia Water Department spokesman said Thursday.

The spokesman, John DiGiulio, said the intersection of Sansom and Jupiter Streets would remain closed while the work — which will include a wider excavation of the sink hole that the opened up as a result of the break — is done.

“The hole will get bigger,” said DiGiulio, who pegged the project as lasting months.

The cause of the break will not be known until the main is removed and subjected to metallurgical testing, he said.

The pre-dawn break spewed about 15 million gallons of water into the streets surrounding the intersection, knocking electrical power to hundreds and flooding basements of buildings, including a number of restaurants in the area, which is densely populated with eateries.

There is no estimate yet as to the cost of damage caused by the water. Property owners who sustained damage can file a claim, but the city’s liability is limited to $500,000 for the entire incident, as residents of a Southwest Center City neighborhood found out after their basements were flooded when a 48-inch main broke at 21st and Bainbridge Streets in 2012.

That incident, which closed the intersection for weeks while work to replace the main was underway, resulted in $1.7 million in claims, which were settled for less two years later.

Efforts to raise the liability cap have failed in City Council.