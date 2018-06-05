Eagles disinvited to the White House: Six things to know

Eagles disinvited to the White House: Six things to know Jun 5

Teen learning to drive strikes, kills two homeless men in Port Richmond parking lot

Teen learning to drive strikes, kills two homeless men in Port Richmond parking lot Jun 5

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

A 15-year-old girl who was learning how to drive in an SUV in a Port Richmond shopping center parking lot Monday night struck and killed two homeless men outside a dollar store, police said.

The victims have not yet been identified.

The teen was with her mother and two other people in a black Ford Explorer when the accident occurred just after 8:45 p.m. outside the Dollar Tree in the shopping center in the 3600 block of Aramingo Avenue, police said.

“She was navigating into a parking spot and made a mistake. The vehicle lunged forward striking two men who were seated at the wall of the dollar store,” Philadelphia Police Captain Mark Overswise told 6ABC.

A 54-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and his 55-year-old companion died a half-hour later died at Hahnemann University Hospital, police said

There is no word yet on possible charges.

In Pennsylvania, you have to be 16 years old to obtain a learner’s permit for driving.