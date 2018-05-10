news

Man shot near 'Creed II' film location in South Philly

File Photo: "Creed II" started filming at the Art Museum steps last month.
Joseph A. Gambardello

Staff Writer

A 29-year-old man was shot and wounded overnight on the same street where crews have been filming scenes for Creed II, the latest in the Rocky movie series.

The man, who was hit in the shoulder, is expected to survive, police said.

The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. Wednesday on the 2500 block of Federal Street.

Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene that crews for Creed 2 have been filming on the street and he said neighborhood residents told him ballistic evidence was found outside the row house being used in the filming.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known.

The shooting came a day after Rocky star and Creed 2 director Sylvester Stallone posted a short video online showing him on a visit to the row house used in the original film.

 

 

 

