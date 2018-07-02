Schuylkill River Trail access points at Locust and Race Streets closed for repairs

Rowers practice on the Schuykill River. Certain access points to the Schuykill River Trail have been shut down for repairs.

The CSX gates to the Schuylkill River Trail at Locust and Race Streets are closed so repairs can be made, preventing pedestrians and cyclists from accessing the popular trail at those points.

Philadelphia Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams announced the temporary closures on Monday.

The Race Street and Locust Street trail entrances were closed because the electric Race Street gate, which closes when a train is approaching, is “not working properly,” according to the city.