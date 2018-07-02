Schuylkill River Trail access points at Locust and Race Streets closed for repairs

The CSX gates to the Schuylkill River Trail at Locust and Race Streets are closed so repairs can be made, preventing pedestrians and cyclists from accessing the popular trail at those points.
Philadelphia Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams announced the temporary closures on Monday.
The Race Street and Locust Street trail entrances were closed because the electric Race Street gate, which closes when a train is approaching, is “not working properly,” according to the city.
The gate at Locust Street was closed as a precaution.
Officials have not specified when they believe the access points will be available for use again.
In the meantime, the city is encouraging people to use the pedestrian bridge south of Locust Street, the Walnut Street stairs, the Market Street ramp or Martin Luther King Drive to access the trail.