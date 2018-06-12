Those floating balls under Schuylkill Banks boardwalk explained

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

Current-driven buoys under the Schuylkill Banks boardwalk show the river’s currents and its tides.

Anyone using the boardwalk over the Schuylkill in South Philadelphia these days might be wondering what exactly the series of colored balls strung together and floating in the water are.

In fact, our former colleague Erik Ulken asked that question.

Dear @phillydotcom, what are these mysterious colored floaty objects in the Schuylkill River? Thanks. Signed, a curious reader. pic.twitter.com/qE2ZedZuQ6 — Eric Ulken (@eulken) June 11, 2018

It is an installation called Tide Field by environmental artist Stacy Levy.

Part of the Mural Arts Philadelphia Art@Bartram’s project, the current driven buoys are meant to draw attention to Schuylkill’s tides.

Levy said she is still calibrating the buoys — recent flood waters have complicated things a bit — but when they are set, multiple balls will be visible when the tide is low and only the yellow balls will show when it is high.

“They also move in the direction of the current,” she said, noting the river rises and falls 6 feet twice a day.

“It’s tricky working with a river,” she said of her calibration efforts.

As she noted in her description of the installation, “The tidal fluctuation of the Schuylkill gives us a sense of the enduring quality of natural processes, occurring in the midst of our human world of concrete and steel.

“Having an understanding of the tidal timing and amplitude is a first step in creating a kinship with the river,” she said. “Artwork can foster a deep engagement with the river…”