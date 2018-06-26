A costly kiss: Jury orders man who injured Scarpetta waitress to pay $3 million

This photo shows the interior of Scarpetta restaurant in Rittenhouse Square. Scarpetta waitress Kristin Lisi was awarded $3 million by a jury after a patron caused injury after attempting to forcibly kiss her.

A waitress at a Rittenhouse Square restaurant was recently awarded $3 million following a lawsuit that involved an attempted kiss from a patron that resulted in nerve damage from a torn rotator cuff.

The Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas jury last week awarded Kristin Lisi, a waitress at Scarpetta, $600,000 in compensatory damages and $2.4 million in punitive damages.

In the lawsuit, the waitress accused Gregory Englesbe of grabbing the back of her neck, spinning her around and forcibly kissing her while he was dining at the restaurant in October 2016. The incident allegedly injured Lisi, causing a torn rotator cuff, nerve problems and cervical spine injuries.

Englesbe is the chief executive officer of E Mortgage Management, a Cherry Hill-based mortgage bank. He and his attorneys have not responded to requests for comment.

According to court papers, Englesbe admitted to the kiss and took fault for injuries it may have caused. However, he said he didn’t believe his actions could have led to such extensive injuries.

Court documents said the kiss occurred after Englesbe and others were drinking and dining at Scarpetta, an upscale Italian restaurant located at 210 W. Rittenhouse Square. They were visibly intoxicated, the documents said.

Englesbe and two unidentified men approached Lisi in a hallway about 7 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2016.

“You’ve been walking by me all night, and I want a kiss,” Englesbe said, before grabbing and kissing the waitress, according to court papers. Court documents alleged that Englesbe forcefully grabbed Lisi, and “whipped her around.”

Lisi’s attorney, Dion Rassias of the Beasley Firm, said the waitress did not have time to react to Englesbe.

“He starts at her throat and works his way around,” Rassias said, describing surveillance footage of the incident. “It’s like being in a car crash — your body can’t react to it and it becomes involuntary traction at that point.”

The court documents said one of the two other men leaned in toward Lisi after Englesbe kissed her and said, “now it’s my turn.”

The restaurant’s security cameras captured the incident, and the video footage, along with a doctor’s testimony and worker’s compensation files, were used as evidence by Lisi’s attorneys at trial.

The amount Englesbe has to pay was decided within the context of his personal wealth, according to the firm that represented Lisi. Her legal team anticipates an appeal, but Rassias said they felt “terrific” about their position and were confident Lisi would receive the full amount of the damages awarded to her.

Lisi, who filed her suit in May 2017, has no plans to return to the service industry following the incident, according to Rassias.

Staff writer Courtney Becker contributed to this report.