1 dead, two injured in N.E. Philly Roosevelt Blvd. crash

One person was killed and two others injured in a crash of two cars at the busy intersection of Roosevelt Boulvard and Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

The collision occurred about 4:30 a.m. in the southbound, outer lanes of the boulevard and involved a Toyota sedan and a limousine.

The driver of the Toyota, which rammed into a utility pole after the initial impact, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. A passenger in the Toyota and the limo driver were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are not yet known.

The cause of the crash, which closed the intersection for hours, is under investigation.