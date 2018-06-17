Police seek minivan driver in fatal Fairmount Park hit-and-run

Police are seeking the driver of a 2003 Kia Sedona minivan who fled the scene in Fairmount Park after the vehicle collided with a motorcycle early Sunday in Philadelphia, killing the motorcyclist and critically injuring his passenger.

The minivan was heading west on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and was making a left turn when it struck the eastbound motorcycle at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. The minivan driver fled, leaving the vehicle behind.

Police say the 48-year-old motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The 37-year-old woman who was a passenger on the motorcycle was listed in critical condition with severe head trauma.