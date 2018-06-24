'The only good Krahn man is a dead Krahn man': How culpable is Delco resident for ethnic atrocities in Liberia?

Xavier Moy, 5, was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver Friday afternoon in the 5000 block of Irving Street in West Philadelphia.

The car that struck and killed a 5-year-old boy in West Philadelphia last week was turned over to investigators Sunday, police said, though no arrests have been made as they continue to search for the driver.

Earlier in the day, investigators had released new photos of the blue 2016 Hyundai Sonata with the license plate number KDD-7513, hoping it might result in new leads. The car is registered to a house on the 200 block of S. 50th Street, they said – just blocks away from the site on the 5000 block of Irving Street where Xavier Moy was struck and killed just after 4 p.m. Friday.

The driver – who police believe may be a woman in her early 20s – fled the scene.

Police did not say Sunday who brought the car to the headquarters of the 26th Police District in Fishtown just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday

In Pennsylvania, a fatal hit-and-run is a felony of the second class and the minimum penalty is three years in state prison and a fine of $2,500.

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police – the union that represents officers – is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS or the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3180.