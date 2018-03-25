Police: Mother dead, son critical after Camden stabbing

Camden police are investigating a double stabbing Sunday that left a 37-year-old woman dead and her son, 20, in critical condition.
Investigators were called to the intersection of Arthur Avenue and North 29th Street around 3 p.m., where the two were found lying in the intersection, authorities said.
The mother was pronounced dead at Cooper University Medical Center, where her son was listed in critical condition Sunday night.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.