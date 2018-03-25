Police: Mother dead, son critical after Camden stabbing

Bill Cosby's lawyers ask Montco judge to step aside before retrial

Camden police are investigating a double stabbing Sunday that left a 37-year-old woman dead and her son, 20, in critical condition.

Investigators were called to the intersection of Arthur Avenue and North 29th Street around 3 p.m., where the two were found lying in the intersection, authorities said.

The mother was pronounced dead at Cooper University Medical Center, where her son was listed in critical condition Sunday night.

