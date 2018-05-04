Philly Free Streets will be on North Broad in 2018

The third annual Philly Free Streets event will take place Aug. 11 on four miles of North Broad Street between City Hall and Erie Avenue.
The stretch will be shut down to motorists, but accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.
Mayor Kenney announced the details of the 2018 event on Friday.
Excited to announce that #PhillyFreeStreets is back on August 11 along North Broad! The route will connect City Hall to Erie Avenue all along Broad Street! pic.twitter.com/MKUGgFIJAp
— Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) May 4, 2018
Philly Free Streets was inspired by Pope Francis’ visit in September 2015 and its numerous security-based road closures, which allowed pedestrians to walk freely in streets across Center City.
The first Free Streets event happened in September 2016, when 10 miles of city streets were closed to motor vehicle traffic, including South Street from the Delaware River to the Schuylkill. Thousands of walkers, runners, and bicyclists took part.
Last year’s event, in October, unfolded on seven miles of roadways from North Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood to Old City.
Last year, over 40,000 Philadelphians of all ages, abilities, and walks of life participated. I hope you'll save the date and join us on August 11! #PhillyFreeStreets pic.twitter.com/3CaBMWFbVQ
— Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) May 4, 2018