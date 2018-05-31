Peacocks escape Philadelphia Zoo, strut down I-76

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Four peacocks have escaped from the Philadelphia Zoo and casually took a stroll on a nearby highway.

The birds were spotted walking on Interstate 76 around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. State police arrived and shut down two lanes of traffic on the highway, causing backups for miles.

Police say they managed to get the birds off the highway, but they were unable to capture them.

#BREAKING WATCH LIVE: Four escaped peacocks are slowing down traffic on I-76 WB. SkyForce10 is LIVE above the scene: https://t.co/oGPsQCbsVk pic.twitter.com/mExBWqte1W — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) May 31, 2018

Zoo officials say the peacocks have gone to roost for the night, and they will work with police to recapture the birds Thursday morning.

The zoo says the flock roams freely on its grounds, and it is cared for by veterinary staff. The zoo says the birds sometimes venture past its gates, but they normally return home on their own.