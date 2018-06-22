Philly unleashed: 8 ways the city's canines spent Take Your Dog to Work Day

Service dogs stand with their trainers as they wait to go through security screening at Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport. Canines around the city were on the job today for Take Your Dog to Work Day.

Canines and humans around the world are giving the “dog days of summer” a new meaning.

The 20th-annual National Take Your Dog to Work Day, established by Pet Sitters International, took place Friday with pups throughout Philadelphia accompanying their owners to work.

Here’s a look at how some them spent their day.

These fetching pups at Masterminds ad agency brought infectious energy to the workplace.

For some canines, like these ones at SEPTA, it was a normal work day.

Frankie got spend time in the field with the Philly Fire Department, where her owner is a chief.

Others, like Rebel, worked from home or telecommuted.

Rebel enjoying #TakeYourDogToWorkDay

Easy enough when I’m working in my kitchen. pic.twitter.com/yNwTYHnfE9 — Dan Gelston (@APgelston) June 22, 2018

Health Union had a pack of participants.

We had quite the turn out here in Philly–and those of our dogs "working from home"! pic.twitter.com/pPj14wSCzd — Health Union (@HealthUnion) June 22, 2018

Some, like Guinness from Seer Interactive, were dressed up for the occasion.

Rufus made sure he was camera-ready for his day at Fox29

For canines and owners who want to refuel after a grueling day on the job, Tuna Bar will have options for two- and four-legged Philadelphians to celebrate the occasion.