Philly unleashed: 8 ways the city's canines spent Take Your Dog to Work Day

Canines and humans around the world are giving the “dog days of summer” a new meaning.
The 20th-annual National Take Your Dog to Work Day, established by Pet Sitters International, took place Friday with pups throughout Philadelphia accompanying their owners to work.
Here’s a look at how some them spent their day.
These fetching pups at Masterminds ad agency brought infectious energy to the workplace.
For some canines, like these ones at SEPTA, it was a normal work day.
Frankie got spend time in the field with the Philly Fire Department, where her owner is a chief.
Others, like Rebel, worked from home or telecommuted.
Health Union had a pack of participants.
Some, like Guinness from Seer Interactive, were dressed up for the occasion.
Rufus made sure he was camera-ready for his day at Fox29
For canines and owners who want to refuel after a grueling day on the job, Tuna Bar will have options for two- and four-legged Philadelphians to celebrate the occasion.
