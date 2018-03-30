news

'I hate being a Philadelphia sports fan again': Philly reacts to tough week

Camera icon Kyle Ross / Icon Sportswire / Newscom
Philadelphia 76ers Center Joel Embiid suffers an injury during a game against the New York Knicks.
by @PatriciaMadej | pmadej@phillynews.com
It’s been a tough week for Philadelphia sports fans.

While the glory of the Eagles’ first-ever Super Bowl win is still recent and excitement hangs in the air as the Villanova Wildcats prepare for the Final Four on Saturday, things haven’t been so hot for the Phillies and 76ers — at least lately.

The Sixers confirmed that all-star center Joel Embiid suffered a concussion and fracture to an orbital bone that could put his appearance in the first round of the NBA playoffs in jeopardy. Embiid will need surgery for the injury, which was caused by an accidental headbutt from point guard Markelle Fultz, who just made his highly anticipated return after suffering an injury of his own.

“I guess I gotta trust ‘The Process’ that I’ve been preaching…” Embiid tweeted Thursday night. “Unfortunate freak accident but I’ll be more than fine.”

And Opening Day didn’t treat the Phillies well, as the team recorded an 8-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves that columnist Bob Brookover called “sickening” in Extra Innings, the Inquirer’s new Phillies newsletter. Calls from rookie manager Gabe Kapler left some questioning how the rest of the season will go.

While Villanova coach Jay Wright recently remarked that the Eagles’ victory may have taken “pressure off everybody else to win,” Philadelphia sports fans aren’t happy about some of the recent developments.

“And just like that,” said one Twitter user. “I hate being a Philadelphia sports fan again.” Another called Thursday a “visit from the Ghost of Philadelphia sports past.”

Program Director at 94WIP Spike Eskin tweeted a T-shirt featuring Embiid with the phrase, “Imagine enjoying a sport in Philadelphia.” He called it “quite a coincidence.”

At least one person believes that Philadelphia sacrificed all other sports for a Super Bowl win.

Perhaps Temple University alum and ESPN anchor Kevin Negandhi summarized it best: “Philly is gonna be alright.” Only time will tell.

Philadelphia will always have Super Bowl LII.

