'I hate being a Philadelphia sports fan again': Philly reacts to tough week

Philadelphia 76ers Center Joel Embiid suffers an injury during a game against the New York Knicks.

It’s been a tough week for Philadelphia sports fans.

While the glory of the Eagles’ first-ever Super Bowl win is still recent and excitement hangs in the air as the Villanova Wildcats prepare for the Final Four on Saturday, things haven’t been so hot for the Phillies and 76ers — at least lately.

The Sixers confirmed that all-star center Joel Embiid suffered a concussion and fracture to an orbital bone that could put his appearance in the first round of the NBA playoffs in jeopardy. Embiid will need surgery for the injury, which was caused by an accidental headbutt from point guard Markelle Fultz, who just made his highly anticipated return after suffering an injury of his own.

“I guess I gotta trust ‘The Process’ that I’ve been preaching…” Embiid tweeted Thursday night. “Unfortunate freak accident but I’ll be more than fine.”

And Opening Day didn’t treat the Phillies well, as the team recorded an 8-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves that columnist Bob Brookover called “sickening” in Extra Innings, the Inquirer’s new Phillies newsletter. Calls from rookie manager Gabe Kapler left some questioning how the rest of the season will go.

While Villanova coach Jay Wright recently remarked that the Eagles’ victory may have taken “pressure off everybody else to win,” Philadelphia sports fans aren’t happy about some of the recent developments.

“And just like that,” said one Twitter user. “I hate being a Philadelphia sports fan again.” Another called Thursday a “visit from the Ghost of Philadelphia sports past.”

And just like that. I hate being a Philadelphia sports fan again. — Chris Devine (@CDevine187) March 30, 2018

and now back to regular philadelphia sports…can’t say I missed it. — carly anne❣️ (@carmadeja) March 30, 2018

9. Has the carefree days of Philadelphia Sports Championships passed us by? — Scientololgy is a Farce™️ (@Chuckles152) March 30, 2018

Between the Phillies‘ terrible opening-day loss and Embiid out possibly into the playoffs, today’s been a nice visit from the Ghost of Philadelphia sports past. pic.twitter.com/e2f3Db1Ghk — Eagles Fan Problems (@EagleFanProbs) March 30, 2018

Philadelphia sports were allowed to have nice things for almost two months. That was fun. — WonItForWentz (@HurkaDoesSports) March 30, 2018

Program Director at 94WIP Spike Eskin tweeted a T-shirt featuring Embiid with the phrase, “Imagine enjoying a sport in Philadelphia.” He called it “quite a coincidence.”

Joel in goggles with "imagine enjoying a sport in philadelphia" is quite a coincidence pic.twitter.com/BcGMBXoaLz — Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) March 30, 2018

At least one person believes that Philadelphia sacrificed all other sports for a Super Bowl win.

Think of it this way, we sacrificed all other Philly sports for an Eagles super bowl and it was worth it — Wing Mane LII (@Fly64) March 30, 2018

Perhaps Temple University alum and ESPN anchor Kevin Negandhi summarized it best: “Philly is gonna be alright.” Only time will tell.

The Eagles won the Super Bowl after losing Carson Wentz in December. How that team did it after the injury, those players ended a lot of bad sports mojo through the years. Embiid is gonna be alright. The Phillies are gonna be alright. Philly is gonna be alright. — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) March 30, 2018

Philadelphia will always have Super Bowl LII.

