Opening date set for Philly's Rail Park

Michael Garden, vice chair of the Friends of the Rail Park, checks on the progress of the park’s first section, which begins at North Broad Street.

An opening date has been set for Philadelphia’s long-awaited Rail Park.

The grand opening for the first phase of the park will be held at 11 a.m. on June 14th, according to organizers.

The public is invited to a ribbon cutting at 13th and Noble Streets in North Philadelphia to mark the occasion.

Though plans are to have the trail eventually extend three miles on the abandoned Reading Viaduct, just a quarter mile stretch — which was built at a cost of $10.3 million — is completed and set to open next month.

While ideas for a park along the rail line began in the early 2000s, work didn’t get underway until about six years ago. The project has faced delays; an opening previously planned for February was pushed back several months.

Last week, the Friends of the Rail Park named Kevin Dow, who previously worked for the United Way, as its first executive director, according to Plan Philly.