Philly politico Renee Tartaglione sentenced to nearly 7 years in prison

Renee Tartaglione walks into the federal courthouse in Philadelphia in June for a hearing after she was convicted of fleecing more than $2 million from a publicly funded mental health and addiction treatment clinic she ran with her husband, Carlos Matos, in one of the neighborhoods hardest hit by the city’s opioid epidemic.

Renee Tartaglione, the scion of one of Philadelphia’s most enduring political dynasties, was sentenced Thursday to 6 years and 10 months in federal prison for bleeding more than $2 million from a publicly funded mental health and substance abuse clinic she ran with her husband, a Democratic ward leader and felon.

U.S. District Judge Joel Slomsky scolded the 63-year-old Tartaglione, as she sat at the defense table with her arms crossed and her jaw grinding on gum as her punishment was announced.

“It happens too often that people who learn how the system operates, and realize the dollars involved in government, abuse the process and feel like they have some right,” he said. “I find it unfortunate that a person who has done so much good through her work in the community … lost perspective and thought she could enrich herself.”

Still, the sentence Slomsky imposed – which also included more than $5.4 million in financial penalties – was less than that suggested by federal sentencing guidelines for her crimes. He credited the good work that Tartaglione and her husband, Democratic ward leader Carlos Matos, had done for many in their North Philadelphia community in one of the poorest parts of the city.

For her own part, Tartaglione – daughter of the city’s former tough-as-nails elections chief Marge Tartaglione – struck an uncharacteristically conciliatory tone.

“I think I’ve always tried to be a good person … I think I’ve always tried to put others before myself,” she told the judge. “I am broken inside because of all of this and I remain deeply sorry.”

It took only hours last year for a federal jury to convict Tartaglione of 53 counts including conspiracy, theft, fraud, and tax evasion for turning the nonprofit she had founded with Matos in the Fairhill section of the city – the Juniata Community Mental Health Clinic — into a personal slush fund.

Between 2007 and 2012, prosecutors said, she spent the thousands she stole on flowers, a speedboat, pricey renovations to her North Philadelphia home, and a second house at the Jersey Shore including $14,000 on curtains and blinds alone.

All the while, Assistant U.S. Attorney Bea Witzleben said Thursday, the clinic was receiving public money to treat patients in a part of the city drowning in the twin scourges of poverty and drug abuse.

“The defendant, who came from a relatively privileged background, sought to gain control of a mental health clinic in one of the poorest neighborhoods in our city and then systematically looted it,” Witzleben said. “By stealing from the clinic, she put her own selfish desires ahead of the needs of some of the most vulnerable members of our society.”

Tartaglione’s case pitted her family of political heavyweights against another North Philadelphia political clan – the Acostas — that claims two former state representatives among its ranks.

One of them – former State Rep. Leslie Acosta (D., Phila.) — unceremoniously resigned amid pressure from her colleagues in 2016 after she agreed to testify against Tartaglione and secretly pleaded guilty to felony crimes tied to her work at the Juniata facility.

She was sentenced last week to seven months in prison. Her mother, Sandy — a former North Philadelphia ward leader who also turned government witness — is expected to be sentenced later this month.

Although little mention was made in court Thursday of those political underpinnings, it was impossible to separate them from the investigation that led to Tartaglione’s incarceration — and the pleas she made to Slomsky for leniency.

Her lawyers William DeStefano and Terri Pawelski said Tartaglione is the primary caregiver to several ailing family members who would be lost without her care. They painted the Tartaglione clan, which once held an iron grip on their corner of the city’s Democratic machine, as a family now tottering toward death’s door.

Renee’s mother, Margaret “Marge” Tartaglione, served as the brassy arbiter atop the city’s election machinery for 36 years as chairperson of the city commissioners. Now, 85, she’s suffering from cancer and living in her daughter’s home, defense lawyers said in court papers.

The same documents portray Christine M. “Tina” Tartaglione – a state senator running for reelection in her Northeast Philadelphia district – as an “invalid,” wheelchair-bound from a 2003 boating accident, and almost completely reliant on her sister’s care.

They paint Matos – a Democratic ward leader identified in court papers as “unindicted co-conspirator” in his wife’s case – as “wayward and not-too-healthy,” still grappling with the aftereffects of a 2017 stroke.

It was during another period in which Matos was incapacitated that Tartaglione’s crimes at the Juniata clinic began.

While he was serving a three-year federal prison sentence for a 2007 conviction for bribes he paid to three Atlantic City councilmen in an unrelated case, Tartaglione assumed control of Juniata and quickly stacked the board with cronies to help her turn it into a source of income while her husband was away.

Sandy Acosta, a longtime family friend, managed day-to-day operations and along with daughter Leslie and a third employee all accepted checks worth thousands of dollars from the clinic for work they did not perform.

They kicked the money back to Tartaglione even as she also was bleeding the clinic dry by moving the nonprofit into buildings she owned and charging up to more than five times the fair market value in rent.

Speaking at an earlier hearing in the case last month, Matos blamed the Acostas and others for the crimes for which his wife was convicted.

“This woman has never been in trouble her whole life,” he said of his wife. “When I went to jail, I trusted the people who were working for us and I trusted them to take care of my wife. Incarcerating my wife now is cruel and unusual punishment.”