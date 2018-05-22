Rude awakening as wall falls off stone home in West Mount Airy

Body found in the Schuylkill near Boathouse Row

Workers examine the opening where a wall came off a twin house in West Mount Airy.

A woman and her granddaughter were rudely awakened Tuesday when a wall fell away from their home in West Mount Airy and turned into a crumbled heap of wood, brick, and stone in their yard.

No one was injured in the collapse, which happened about 5 a.m. at the twin house on the 7000 block of Lincoln Drive.

Hazel Lee-Taylor said she was awakened by the sound of the wall tumbling down.

“When I looked, I could see straight outside,” Lee-Taylor told 6ABC.

The wall had protected one side of the two homes in the twin. Floors also collapsed when it came down.

The other side of the twin is vacant.

Lee-Taylor said she had planned to hire someone to do patchwork for some cracks in the wall, not realizing something more serious was going on.

The wall collapsed after the region was drenched for days by rain.

Lee-Taylor and her granddaughter, Mahlara Ross, will stay with relatives while inspectors and insurers decide the fate of the house.